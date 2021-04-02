Asus presents ZenScreen MB16ACV: 15.6-inch FHD monitor with antibacterial treatment to take anywhere | Technology

To take on a trip and connect with other devices as a second screen. Asus introduces the first portable monitor to include antibacterial treatment.

Asus has introduced a new portable monitor, the ZenScreen MB16ACV is a portable 15.6-inch screen to carry around comfortably and use as a second panel when working.

Its dimensions make it an easy device to transport below a kilo of weight. Designed for professionals, series and functional, this monitor has a screen of 15.6 inches with a FullHD resolution (1920 x1080 pixels).

We are talking about the first portable monitor to include long-lasting ionic silver antibacterial treatment. Embedded in the bezel and back of the monitor allows prevent up to 99.9% of bacterial growth and adhesion. A function very consistent with this era of pandemic that helps to clean the monitor less frequently and thus not damage the materials.

Asus ZenScreen MB16ACVScreen IPS 15.6 inch | 16: 9 | FHD 1920 x 1080 pixels | 60 Hz Angle of view 178º H 178º V Brightness 250 cd / m2 maximum Dimensions357.9 x 224.8 x 10.5 mm | 0.83 kg USB-C connector (DisplayPort Alt and USB 3.0 mode) Extras Foldable kickstand, protective sleeve, Eye Care technology

Still, the ZenScreen MB16ACV includes a protective case With which to prevent it from getting too dirty or breaking with blows. It also brings with it a folding kickstand to raise the monitor to a height that is more comfortable for your eyes and back. For added convenience, it also features a threaded plug on the back to connect the monitor to a tripod or tabletop stand.

If you want to use it as a second screen with a laptop, it can be connected with a USB-C solution that supports compatibility with laptops through USB Type-C and Type-A. When connected, the software ASUS DisplayWidget Automatically detects the orientation of ZenScreen MB16ACV and switches between landscape and portrait modes, depending on whether we are watching a presentation by video call or reading a report, both positions may be of interest.

With a slim design, the monitor includes technologies such as ASUS Eye Care to take care of the user’s eyesight and reduce the blue light of the screen if desired. This model was presented with the rest of the brand’s monitors at the CES fair at the beginning of the year and is now making the leap to the market. However, at the moment, the Asus website does not indicate the price.