ASUS PN41, a modern, competent and affordable mini-PC

ASUS PN41 is the latest series that the Taiwanese manufacturer has added to its mini-PC catalog and stands out for its ultra-compact size; low consumption; connectivity; Upgraded hardware with 11th generation Intel Core processors “Jasper Lake” and in this model priced for any budget.

Mini-PCs are the only desktop computer format that has continued to grow compared to the decline of the large towers, due to advantages such as the compact size It can be used anywhere on a consumer desk, office, kiosk, digital signage system, education, or living room for home theater functions.

ASUS has a good catalog of mini-PCs. With the Intel NUC as the benchmark for the segment, the company offers several series such as the PN60 with Intel processors or the PN50 with the latest AMD APUs.

ASUS PN41, features

It was rumored a few months ago and we were sure that the manufacturer would expand the offer to cover the entry range with the new Intel “Jasper Lake” processors. They are the new generation of the Pentium and Celeron brands, the cheapest in the Intel catalog. They are made in 10 nanometer processes and Intel promises an improvement of up to 35% in overall application performance, better graphics performance of up to 78% over the previous generation “Gemini Lake” and advanced connectivity features.

ASUS PN41 takes advantage of the ultra-low power capabilities of these CPUs, including the 6-watt versions to be able to offer passive cooling with chassis without fans. Internally, it has additional heatsinks for components such as the SSD.

It has two SODIMM slots that allow you to install up to 16 Gbytes of dual-channel DDR4-2933 Mhz RAM. For the storage section, the manufacturer offers eMMC memory punctured on the board of 32, 64 or 128 GB; a SATA port to install hard drives or SSDs of up to 1 Tbyte and the most interesting, an M.2 connector for PCIe solid state drives with capacities from 128 GB to 1 Tbyte.

Its chassis is the one known from previous versions, a minimum size with dimensions of 115 mm x 115 mm x 49 mm and a weight that does not reach 0.7 kg even with the SATA storage drive occupied. Its connectivity is updated with the latest in the industry, including Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, a 2.5Gbe LAN and a large number of front and rear ports: USB 3.2 including one for charging and another configurable for Display Port, the corresponding to the section of the audio and HDMI video output, which adds to be able to connect up to three screens.

The ASUS PN41 offers VESA support to be placed on walls or behind monitors, includes a TPM security module and Kensington lock and can optionally be accompanied by peripherals such as a wireless keyboard and mouse. It will be sold in versions without an operating system or with Windows 10 at the customer’s choice. The sale price has not been provided, but at the time the retailers indicated the $ 300 environments. Very attractive considering the hardware upgrade and that ASUS takes good care of this market segment.