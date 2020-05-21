These have been the best sales on games, consoles and hardware that we have been able to locate for you this week.

The week has started marked by the debate started after the presentation of the new Epic Games engine, being in turn one of the first plausible samples of what new generation consoles can do. In addition to other interesting news, such as first impressions of the review of the2k mob, or the first playable minutes of Ghost of Tsushima. We, in our usual trend, have dedicated ourselves to searching in the meantime for the best offers that we have been able to locate this week, to continue giving strength to our hunting bargains. We invite you to join us once again in this weekly section.

Offers on player accessories

Let’s start with our usual first stop: player accessories. We are facing a week relatively similar to the previous one, with the presence of some headphones with a significant discount, as well as a couple of monitor models that we think have an interesting offer. Although that is only part of what we bring; Here are the total of the offers that we liked:

HyperX Stinger Core Headphones (Console) for 29.99 euros (Regular price 39.99 euros). It is a somewhat decaffeinated version of the original Stinger Core, with a somewhat lower build quality to lower its price, but with the same sound as its older brother. In addition, this version is prepared to connect to consoles with ease and its offer is very decent.Headphones Logitech G Pro for 89.99 euros (Regular price 105 euros). The transducers of the Logitech G Pro are at the same level as other headphones in the same range of the competition, but we highlight above them its microphone, very sharp and clear, and its accessories, such as the included DAC, which can be a plus of interest for some users. With the discount that they have right now it is a highly recommended purchase if we are looking for headphones with micro below 90 euros. MSI Interceptor Mouse DS B1 for 13.99 euros (Regular price 40.99 euros). At its usual price the DS B1 is far from being a recommendation, its sensor is below what we can buy for 40 euros and its construction, without being bad, is not particularly remarkable. However, it is below 15 euros, and below that price there are not many better alternatives on the market.Monitor Asus VG278QF 27 inches for 228.90 euros (Regular price 328.90 euros). An FHD monitor with one of the lowest response times on the market and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. Its TN panel can leave it behind other models in terms of color and viewing angles, but it has a good level of contrast and brightness. to be a panel of this type and we find it a very interesting model for those players looking for equipment to compete; even more after its reduction.Monitor LG MK600M 24 inches for 99.90 euros (Regular price 139.90 euros). It is an FHD monitor with a 24-inch IPS panel; highlights its good image quality and construction, especially in this price range. Its brightness and response time are its weakest points, but it is still an excellent option below the 100 euros it is at now. Corsair MM1000 Qi Wireless mat for 39.95 euros (Regular price 89.95 euros). Corsair’s MM1000 Qi is currently undercut. It is a Qi wireless charging point mat, a fairly widespread standard among battery-powered wireless products. With the discount it has now it is placed well below most of the mats with similar characteristics, so we have wanted to dedicate a space to it even though it is not a product for the bulk of the players. Gamepad Krom Kaiser by 29, 60 euros (usual price 34.85 euros). This Krom controller stands out for its correct build quality, for its 12 configurable buttons and for its compatibility with PS3, PS4 and PC. The absence of wireless connection and customization extras justify its adjusted price, which is even more so after the current discount, remaining as one of the most affordable controls with additional levers right now. Vertagear SL2000 chair for 230.90 euros (Price usual 329.90 euros). For its original price, this chair from Vertagear, even being a good product, is exceeded in terms of price by models from other brands. With the current discount it is below such popular models as the Drift DR400, or the high-end NewSkill; Placing it as an excellent option for those who are looking for a new seat in that price range. Oculus Quest VR Helmet (64 Gb) for 449 euros (Old price 600 euros). They have replaced the Oculus Quest in its 64 Gb and 128 Gb versions. It is one of the best equipped virtual reality glasses for its price range. Unfortunately, they are usually in stock for a short time at acceptable prices. They are currently at their normal value and their purchase could be recommended.

Component and PC deals

We continue with the offerings focused on PC hardware. This week we wanted to highlight low and mid-range graphics card models that are affordable in the market, as well as some other components and packages that have a discount of interest. This is the hardware on sale that we liked.

Graphics card MSI GTX 1660 Ti for 291 euros (Regular price 339.90 euros). Since the GTX 1660 Super was released, its older sister has been displaced by being between it and the AMD RX 5600 XT. With the reduction that this high-performance model currently has, it becomes a more attractive option.Asus RX 570 OC graphics card for 149.94 euros (Regular price 206.95 euros). With a performance very similar to that of the Nvidia GTX 1650, the RX 570 remains our preferred low-end graphics when it is below 150 euros, as it happens with this Asus model after this sale.SSD M.2 WD Black SN750 500GB for 110 euros (Regular price 175 euros). The fastest storage unit in the WD business line is on sale at Amazon for around € 110 at the time of this writing; its descent has been sporadic on other occasions, so, before it rises again, we wanted to highlight one of the fastest high-end units on the market.AMD R9 3900X + Asus ROG Strix X570 combo for 759.95 euros ( Actual price 859.95 euros). This motherboard + processor package represents the highest range of what AMD can offer outside of the professional sector; the Asus board also corresponds to part of its high range and through this offer we can get both for about 100 euros less than normal. Phanteks Eclipse P360X computer tower for 59.95 euros (Regular price 69.95 euros). Although we haven’t talked about it in a while, the original Phanteks Eclipse was one of our favorite towers after its release. This is your current review, in line with the original, which is currently on sale in GAME HP Omen 880-548 Tabletop for 1,999.20 euros (Regular price 2,499 euros). Finally, and although it is not usually common, we wanted to highlight this HP preconfigured tower for a simple reason: with the discount it currently has, it is at the same price level as a piece-by-piece configured equipment. Most PC users will continue to choose their own configuration, but, for those less skilled in the matter, this discount may be a good option.

Deals for gaming laptops

The next stop is the gaming laptops. The first models with 10th generation Ryzen 4000 and Intel processors are beginning to hit the North American market; Until the same happens in our lands, we will continue to choose the current models, which we recommend as long as the purchase is urgent. These are the models that we liked the most:

Asus Rog Strix SCAR III for 1,599.95 euros (Regular price 1,798.96 euros). Large laptop (17 “) from the ROG series of Asus, whose greatest goodness is its graphics: the Nvidia RTX 2070 for notebook, which we rarely see in a model below 1800 euros in price. This, in addition , It has a significant discount and accompanies this card with a high refresh screen and an Intel processor of its high-performance portable series.Acer Predator Helios 300 for 1,104.15 euros (Regular price 1,299 euros). The Acer Predator series always It has been characterized by a robust construction and a large size.This model is no exception to that rule and takes advantage of the additional space of its chassis to offer an excellent keyboard for a laptop and a very acceptable cooling. It maintains, we list it here. Asus VivoBook D509 for 499 euros (Regular price 549 euros). This Asus model is somewhat removed from what we would call a gaming laptop, but its integrated Vega 10 graphics allow you to move c With some ease light titles and gives us space to play the oldest works in our library. Taking into account that its current reduction leaves it below 500 euros, it seems worthy of note.

Offers on PS4 games

This week on the Sony console we have several offers of interest in yourPS StoreDue to its “Experiences from another level” campaign, but we did not want to ignore the existence of some important discounts in some physical titles. These are the offers that we liked the most on the console:

Mass Effect: Andromeda (Digital) for 4.99 euros (Regular price 19.99 euros). Almost three years after its hasty release, what remains of Mass Effect: Andromeda is a title that further expands the universe of this saga; as well as a title with solid and entertaining mechanics. For the 5 euros it currently costs, we think it is very worthwhile. Middle-earth: Shadow of War Final Edition (Digital) for 24.99 euros (Regular price 49.99 euros). After a first title that caught most users by surprise due to the quality of its proposal, its second part came to further expand what made this title special in action plays in 3rd person. This is its definitive edition, with all the content, and it has a significant discount.Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition (Physical) for 17.99 euros (Original price 41.01 euros). It is one of the most famous driving simulators on the market today; A true love letter to motor lovers, which right now is almost at a minimum price.Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Physical) for 14.95 euros (Regular price 39.95 euros). The peculiar proposal of the Valkyria Chronicles saga may not be for everyone, but in its fourth installment we find the most refined mechanics of the saga, as well as an artistic section to which we predict many years of life while still being results and beautiful. If you are a fan and have not played the fourth installment, this offer may interest you, if you like unit-based strategy games, it may also be to your liking.Pack Dualshock 4 + Uncharted 4 + Game to choose for 69.95 euros (Regular price 79.95 euros). A while ago we found an interesting command + game pack to choose from; With that offer finalized, this with Uncharted 4, for only 10 euros more, is still most interesting. In global computing we keep getting controller + video game for less than what it would cost individually, and we also take Nathan Drake’s latest adventure with us.

Xbox One Game Deals

This week’s Xbox deals have aclear digital prominence. The Redmond virtual store usually brings various weekly offers, among which, we wanted to highlight the following titles:

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition (Digital) for 14.99 euros (Regular price 49.99 euros). Now that the echoes of a new title resonate with Rocksteady, remembering his latest work from this important offer is interesting to us. This is the complete edition of Arkham Knight, with all its downloadable packages.Bioshock: The Collection (Digital) for 9.99 euros (Regular price 49.99 euros). The best face of Rapture and Columbia is in this version, with graphic touches that greatly appreciate the works of Irrational Games. Plus, this edition includes all of the post-launch content for these fantastic single-player shooters, A Plague Tale: Innocence (Digital) for € 12.49 (Regular Price € 49.99). This adventure of clear narrative cut surprised by the quality of its staging and the mysteries of its history; all the more considering that it is an Indie studio title. Now it is on sale at a very attractive price Firewatch (Digital) for 4.99 euros (Regular price 19.99 euros). One of the most acclaimed conversational adventures of recent years, that is the letter of introduction of the first title of Campo Santo Studios; Although it is already more than three years behind him, it is still a recommendation for all fans of the genre, as well as for those who enjoy this type of adventure. Especially with the current discount. Elite Series 2 Remote Control Pack + title to choose for 174.95 euros (Regular price 179.99 euros). Although the Microsoft Elite controller is excellent, its high price can discourage many users from purchasing it. At Xtralife it has a very slight discount accompanied by a special offer through which we can include a free title, potentially turning Microsoft into a much more restrained purchase than at its original price. The offer is also for normal drivers.

Offers on games for Nintendo Switch

The offers around the Nintendo console are marked, how could it be otherwise, by itsbest-known character. There are interesting offers in the physical versions of the vast majority of the plumber’s games, but we have opted for two of them that, along with another two titles, have seemed to us most interesting:

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Physical) for 46.90 euros (Regular price 59.99 euros). Possibly the most complete two-dimensional series title, with permission from Mario Maker. This reissue of the original WiiU has some additional additions in its passage through the hybrid console, making it an even more rounded 2D platforms title. In addition, it is on sale after a significant drop a couple of months ago.Paper Mario: The Origami King (Physical) for 54.99 euros in reserve (Original price 69.99 euros). Although we will not see the return of one of the plumber’s most beloved spin-offs until mid-July, we can currently pre-order it at a price slightly lower than the starting price, which is why we wanted to highlight here Spyro Reignited Trilogy (Physical) for 29.99 euros (Regular price 39.99 euros). The beloved return of the purple dragon from video games happened on all platforms, including Nintendo Switch, about a year and a half ago. With technical facelift, these three 3D platform classics are still perfectly enjoyable today. They currently have an interesting offer on Amazon for its physical edition Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition (Digital) for 15.99 euros (Regular price 19.99 euros). For those who are not part of the Failbetter Games work, it is a semi-narrative adventure with a marked Lovecraftian setting and an excellent staging. Unfortunately, the title of a small study is only in English; but for those who are fluent in the language and enjoy the titles they absorb for their narrative, it is a highly recommended option, now also on sale. Nintendo Entertainment System commands for 39.99 euros (Regular price 59.99 euros). Possibly it is the best recreation of the original NES controls, after all, they are sealed under the symbol of the Nintendo itself in its virtual store. To get access to the discount, it is necessary to have a paid subscription to the Switch online, but once this is done we can acquire them at the lowest price they have had in a long time.

Deals on PC games

On the open platform we have, once again, numerous and diverse offers among its multiple stores and gaming platforms. We want to highlight this week the offers we found in the Epic Games Store, for itscoupon of 10 eurosdiscount as well as an interesting “Bundle” from the Humble Store, but we also bring featured offers from regular stores. These are these offers:

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (Steam) for 3.70 euros (Original price 36.99 euros). Bulletstorm is far from being a bad title, but it came to light at a time when the focus of FPS was straying far from its proposal. Almost three years after the release of this review and almost ten from the original title, this offer from the Valve store can be a great excuse to give this fun title a try.Huntdown (Epic Games Store) for 9.99 euros with the discount coupon (Original price 19.99 euros). We recently reviewed Huntdown with very good impressions. With the coupon offered by Epic currently in its store, we can get this 2D platform action game for less than 10 euros, Humble BANDAI NAMCO Bundle 4 (Humble Store) for 14 euros. In the middle of the spring sale, this package of titles comes to us from the Humble Store in its “Bundle” format (Pay what you want), with some of the most interesting titles by the publisher Bandai Namco, such as Tales of Besteria, Tekken 7, or the curious Enslaved. For about 14 euros we have the complete package. Offer package for the 5th anniversary of The Witcher (GOG) for 66.51 euros (Original price 201.9 euros). We are on the fifth anniversary of the witcher’s last adventure in video games. For this reason, those who are the parents of the titles have wanted to pay tribute to GOG with all the releases based on the saga at the price of a single title. Dreamcast Collection (Fanatical) for 4.19 euros (Regular price 29.99 euros ). The most emblematic titles of the latest Sega console in a discounted collection, which leaves them below five euros. For any Dreamcast fan, Sega titles, or fifth-generation cut video games, it’s an offer to consider.

