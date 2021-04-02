The ASUS Iris Xe with Intel DG1 GPU is a fully customized graphics solution that relies on Intel’s Gen12, a next-generation architecture that involves an important leap forward compared to Gen 9.5, and also compared to Gen11, which was used only to accompany, with integrated GPUs, the Ice Lake processors (10th generation Core).

Externally, the ASUS Iris Xe with Intel DG1 GPU features a very simple and discreet finish, and it comes with a low-profile, fully passive cooling system, making the graphics card occupy a single expansion slot. This is a clear indicator that it is a dedicated low-power solution, and therefore a high level of performance could not be expected, but what is the ASUS Iris Xe capable of delivering?

Before going to see the performance data, let’s review the key specs ASUS Iris Xe with Intel DG1 GPU:

Intel Gen12 (Xe) architecture. 80 execution units (640 shaders). 4GB of onboard 4,266MHz LPDDR4 memory. Low profile design, occupies a single slot. It uses a passive cooling system. It is only compatible with two motherboards, the ASUS PRIME H410M and the ASUS PRO B460M-C / CSM. It includes three video outputs: DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI-D. It uses the PCIE Gen3 x4 interface. Maximum resolution: 4,096 x 2,304 pixels at 60 Hz.

ASUS Iris Xe performance with Intel DG1 GPU: Below Radeon RX 550

The test used was BaseMark, a very popular synthetic performance test, using the Vulkan API and the settings configured in between. At that level, the ASUS Iris Xe with Intel DG1 GPU scored 1,267 and 17,289 points, figures that put it slightly below the veteran Radeon HD 7850, a graphics card that, as many of our readers will recall, is almost on the same level as the PS4 GPU.

This graphics solution offers a performance that, in general, is also below the RX 550. Taking into account that it is a low-end product, with a very limited consumption and a totally passive and silent cooling system, it must be said that your results are not too bad. It would be absurd to think that such a graphics card would be capable of performing as a current mid-range solution.

The ASUS Iris Xe with Intel DG1 GPU may be an option to consider for certain configurations, such as creating inexpensive low-end pre-assembled equipment that are, however, capable of offering acceptable performance. At the moment, ASUS is the only one that has started to use this graphics solution, and in a very limited way, but it is interesting because it allows us to start to get an idea of ​​what the Intel Gen12 architecture can give of itself applied to dedicated graphics solutions .

According to the latest information I have seen so far, it is rumored that Intel’s top-of-the-line graphics solution for the general consumer market, which will feature 512 execution units and 4,096 shaders, could perform at the level of an NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti. I remind you that when it comes to graphics settings, increasing shaders does not produce a linear increase in performance scaling, so it makes a lot of sense. However, right now there is nothing confirmed by Intel, so the only thing we can do is wait.