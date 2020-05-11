Asuka Wins Women’s Money In The Bank Briefcase

In WWE Money in the Bank 2020, Asuka wins the women’s Money In The Bank briefcase.

Women’s MITB match at the WWE Headquarters: Carmella vs. Lacey Evans vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Asuka

The fight begins in the women’s division when Asuka appears to launch herself against all her opponents with a diving crossbody from a certain height.

We now come across female superstars, we see Carmella and Lacey trying to stop Shayna from going up the stairs but they cross paths with the male roster.

Now we see a face to face between Shayna and Dana, Nia and Carmella appear, and they all enter a room. Dana dominates the combat with a sililazo to Nia and Carmella and Shayna are out of combat. In the room there is a glass briefcase with money, Dana picks it up and thinks she has won, but Stephanie McMahon appears and tells her that this is not the briefcase, that the real one is on the roof.

Dana Brooke picks up the briefcase !!!!!!!!

The wrong briefcase

#MITB pic.twitter.com/TrEuEo5oI7 – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) May 11, 2020

Carmella stands up and finishes it off with a painting. Mella runs out of the room and meets Lacey Evans who tips her a right hand and is knocked out.

Shayna Baszler grabs Rey Mysterio and applies a sleeper hold, interrupts Nia and attacks him with an avalanche. The food war ends with Nia Jax applying a chokeslam to Dana against the soda machine and to Carmella with a powerbomb on a table. Otis and Nia face each other and then go through different changes.

Asuka appears on the scene being chased by all the fighters. Take a mop and try to counter attack them. Dana Brooke arrives last and falls onto the freshly scrubbed floor.

Nia Jax lifts Lacey Evans and gives her a Grand Slam. Jax is introducing a ladder and tries to go for the briefcase. However, Asuka appears and prevents her. Asuka fails to knock her opponent down, but Lacey appears and knocks her out. Lacey tries to climb the ladder, but Asuka is on her feet again and stops her. Asuka hits Nia with the ladder, but fails to climb, as Lacey hits her head several times with her steps. From one moment to the next, Asuka manages to climb the ladder, Corbin intervenes, but Asuka gets rid of him and lowers the briefcase.

あ す か が 銀行 の ブ リ ー フ ケ ー ス で マ ネ ー を 獲得 Asuka wins the Money in the Bank briefcase pic.twitter.com/sMAm9Uls2H – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) May 11, 2020

RESULT: Asuka wins the Women’s Money In The Bank.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.