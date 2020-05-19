Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

The Japanese television network, NHK, conducted a survey of Evangelion where he asked anime fans what were the best characters, phrases, EVAs and Angel featured in the story. The vote was held from March 27 to April 29 and the results were revealed in a program focused on the anime of the signal NHK BS Premium.

NHK BS プ レ ミ ア ム 05/16 10:30 PM 発 表！ 全 エ ヴ ァ ン ゲ リ オ ン 大 投票 #nhkbsp # 全 エ ヴ ァ https://t.co/7ssOZUzI1x – NHK BS プ レ ミ ア ム (@NHK_BS_Premium) May 16, 2020

You can read: Demon Slayer announces spin-off after manga end

Asuka Langley Shikinami was chosen as the most popular character in the NHK ‘s Evangelion survey . where Kaworu ranked second, while Rei Ayanami and Shinji Ikari they took third and fourth place respectively.

The 10 main characters chosen are the following:

1. Asuka Langley Shikinami

The survey also has categories for the best line, Eva and Angel. The first three lines are as follows:

1. “… No, you will not die. I will protect you.” – Rei Ayanami

2. “… I think it’s okay to smile.” – Shinji Ikari

3. “… I must not run away. I will. I will pilot it.” – Shinji Ikari

The best results of the category Eva and Angel they contain spoilers for the series. In the best category of Eve, the first three results were Unit-01, Unit-01 (awake) and Mark.06. The sixth angel, Kaworu Nagisa, and the tenth angel were voted as the three best angels.

The next movie of Evangelion, Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, would originally be released on June 27 of this year, but was delayed due to the coronavirus.

We remind you that Tarreo.com There is also Instagram and Twitter as @TarreoGamer Follow us!

(Source)

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

.