Asuka qualifies for the Money In The Bank women’s match

Asuka gets her position secured for the female combat of Money In The Bank after defeating Ruby Riott in the last episode of WWE RAW.

How was the match?

Asuka enters the ring the first, followed by Ruby Riott. The fight begins, Ruby Riott seems more dominant. Asuka takes the reins of the fight, demonstrating her power. Asuka kicks Riott’s face shockingly.

Ruby Riott managed to reverse Asuke’s Submission Key, but Asuke applies a key to Riott’s foot. Ruby Riott manages to escape, Asuka tries again but also fails to make her surrender. Finally after three tries, Asuka manages to make Ruby Riott surrender and takes the victory. It qualifies for the MITB Women’s Battle.

Finally, Charly Caruso asks Asuka about how she feels after the victory, she spoke in Japanese and in the end she mentioned that NOBODY IS PREPARED FOR ASUKA.

And in this way, Asuka is the first to be classified for women’s combat WWE Money In The Bank 2020. Follow coverage WWE RAW to see who are the next participants to qualify for the next pay-per-view women’s ladder match.

Who would you like to see as the winner?

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been suspended. We continue working to bring you all the information!