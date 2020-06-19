NXT has been the most consistent brand in WWE for a long time, and that has been the case even before the Wednesday Night Wars officially started. The yellow mark has been at the top of its game under Triple H, and it’s not surprising to note that many RAW and SmackDown Superstars are eager to work on NXT including former undefeated champion Asuka.

The topic was discussed in the latest edition of Tom Colohue’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast and host Korey Gunz of the Sports Keeda portak. Tom Colohue was the first to report in October 2019 that WWE had prepared a shortlist of superstars who could end up working on NXT.

We’ve seen many superstars make special appearances on NXT since the report came out, with Kevin Owens as a leading example. KO made a unique appearance on NXT TakeOver: WarGames in November of last year.

Tom noted that there are plenty of superstars from the main cast who would love to mix them with talents on NXT.

What WWE Superstars from RAW and SmackDown could we see on NXT, Asuka is one of them?

Asuka and Cesaro were mentioned on the list in December, and the two Superstars are still open to going to NXT.

Naomi is another superstar who openly revealed that she pushed to go to NXT. Tom added that Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley and even the 8-time tag team champions The New Day had expressed their desire to be part of NXT.

Flair, Banks and Bayley have been used more recently in NXT programming, and we got to see many more talents from RAW and SmackDown possibly at the yellow mark.

Tom revealed:

“Actually, there are a lot of superstars interested in working with the yellow label. He had reported that there was a short list of superstars who wanted to work on NXT. And soon after, Kevin Owens appeared on Takeover, and it was suddenly when my report began to be replicated elsewhere. ” “So people seemed to think he was saying after what happened, ‘Ohh, Kevin Owens is staying on NXT,’ when in fact, he had said that WWE stars would appear on NXT. It was wonderful when people said, ‘oh, you’re just guessing,’ when in fact Kevin Owens had confirmed my report from previous months. ” “Since then, many more superstars have revealed to me that they are eager to work on NXT. Asuka is one of them. Cesaro Naomi has confirmed that they tried to return to NXT. ” “New Day members have mentioned that they would love to work at NXT. Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks and Bayley, whom I mentioned a couple of months ago, I think, as people who really wanted to spend more time in NXT and that’s why the women’s tag team championships are being used as we currently see . Then it could be any one of those. ”

NXT seems to be the place everyone wants to be as it offers superstars many new stories and rivalries that have yet to be explored on WWE TV. While Superstars can’t make full-time moves to NXT, the current climate in the company gives them a chance to appear on multiple brands if management allows.

Who would you like to see on NXT? Leave your opinion in the comments section.

