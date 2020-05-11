Asuka has a new record in WWE

Wrestling Planet | Asuka has a new record in WWE

At WWE Money In The Bank 2020, Asuka became Ms Money In The Bank, by winning the Women’s Money In The Bank briefcase.

Asuka by winning the Money In The Bank 2020 briefcase she becomes the first woman to win the Money In the Bank and the Royal Rumble Match. Asuka took the victory in the first female Royal Rumble of the year 2018.

The Japanese increases her record in WWE that includes: NXT Women’s Championship, SmackDown Women’s Championship and Women’s Pair Championship alongside Kairi Sane.

The Empress of Tomorrow joins the following fighters who managed to win both stipulations:

Edge: Money In The Bank (2005) and Royal Rumble (2010)

Alberto del Rio: Money In The Bank (2011) and Royal Rumble (2011)

John Cena: Money In The Bank (2012) and Royal Rumble (2008 and 2013)

Randy Orton: Money In The Bank (2013) and Royal Rumble (2009 and 2017)

Seth Rollins: Money In The Bank (2014) and Royal Rumble (2019)

Sheamus: Money In The Bank (2015) and Royal Rumble (2012)

Brock Lesnar: Money In The Bank (2019) and Royal Rumble (2003)

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite the COVID, the WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated but we continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.