Asuka and Cesaro status update for Wrestlemania

Yesterday afternoon we gave the news that Asuka and Cesaro had not been authorized to participate in the Wrestlemania recordings. Today we must assume our mistake and tell you that both fighters have participated in the recordings of the event made this week without any problem.

We gave the news following a report that Wrestling Inc. had published and that was later denied by Dave Meltzer himself who said that, as well as Murphy’s report, it was correct, in the case of Cesaro and Asuka were not and they had been without any problems at Wrestlemania.

Therefore it is to be expected that in the event on April 4 and 5 we will have the fight for the WWE women’s couples titles where Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross face Asuka and Kairi Sane and more after seeing Alexa Bliss’ clean victory tonight over Asuka on WWE SmackDown.

For its part, it is expected that Cesaro is on the corner of Sami Zayn in the fight that he will have against Daniel Bryan for the Intercontinental title and that has also been confirmed tonight on SmackDown after Drew Gulak’s victory over Shunsuke Nakamura.

