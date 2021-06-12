AStv premieres ‘Heroes’, the special of essential workers on the front line and the National Team

After a hard year, the illusion of a Eurocup summer looms as the perfect time to put the focus on essential frontline workers who have given their all for all.

The Heroes special presents several talks in AS between anonymous professionals and historical figures of the National Team. The virus, social responsibility, learning in difficult times, other European Cups … Reflections and memories about a country and a National Team that must have worked as a team.

‘The Character’: the protagonists.

The video series, available on AS.com and in its extended version on the AS YouTube channel, starts today with The Character. Former selector José Antonio Camacho knows, first-hand and thanks to the assistant Cosmina Valentina Georgescu, the pulse of COVID-19 in nursing homes. There is time to also remember the Euro Cups of 1984 and 1988 and his popular cry Iniesta de mi vida! in the goal that gave Spain the 2010 World Cup.

The second chapter will address the importance of mental work. Marcos Senna, champion in his first and only European Championship, and psychologist Alejo García-Naveira, talk in Cerebros about assisting patients and families during the pandemic. In memory, the psychology of Luis Aragonés or the pressure in the shootout against Italy in 2008.

Next week, after the debut of Spain, more deliveries.

Heroes time.

Marcos Senna, on AS AStv