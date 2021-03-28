Asturias claims IT and commercial, among other professionals

This week, job offers in Asturias bring with them a whole series of job opportunities for various professional profiles. Specifically, vacancies for IT and sales people stand out. Without leaving behind, other offers for administrators, laborers or nursing assistants, among others.

IT and Telecoms

MAGNET GROUP SELECT:

PHP developer for Oviedo

– Full time.

From the Oviedo office we select a PHP programmer for an important technology company located in Oviedo.

Your functions will be the following:

– Give support to operational programs for the resolution of incidents.

– Programming and development in PHP.

– Generation of functional models.

To register and for more information on a PHP Programmer job offer in Oviedo.

MANPOWER SPAIN SELECT:

End User Computing Technician (h / m) for Oviedo

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

Manpower selects for an important technical company of end user computing (h / m) with CFGS in Systems or Development, with knowledge of Sw development.

To register and for more information on a job offer for an End User Computing Technician (h / m) in Oviedo.

Purchasing, sales and telemarketing

MAGNET GROUP SELECT:

Native commercial for Oviedo

– Full time.

From our office in Oviedo, we select native Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Polish commercials for an important company in the technology sector located in Oviedo.

Your functions will be the following:

– Speak, read and write in the native language (German, Portuguese, French, Italian or Polish) and in Spanish.

– Commercial work: offering services to potential clients.

– Commercial management of client portfolio, professional advice.

– Customer orientation; personalized attention, management of needs, search for solutions, new proposals, etc.

To register and for more information on a job offer for a Native Commercial in Oviedo.

Account Manager – Commercial Profile for Oviedo

– Full time.

From our Oviedo office, we select Account Managers with a commercial profile for an important company in the technology sector located in Oviedo.

Your functions will be the following:

-Commercial work: offer services to potential clients.

-Commercial management of client portfolio, professional advice.

-Customer orientation; personalized attention, needs management, search for solutions, new proposals …

To register and for more information on the Account Manager job offer – Commercial Profile in Oviedo.

ARESTORA GROUP SELECT:

Commercial Delegates Asturias Zone for Gijón

– 5 vacancies.

– Indefinite contract.

– Full time.

Grupo Arestora, HR and business performance consultancy, needs to incorporate COMMERCIAL DELEGATES / AS, to become part of a supplier company for tires and agricultural spare parts, marketing their items throughout Asturias.

To register and for more information on the job offer for Commercial Delegates of the Asturias Area in Gijón.

Other trades and professions

MANPOWER SPAIN SELECT:

CNC milling machine (h / m) for Avilés

– Full time.

Manpower selects CNC milling (h / m) for CNC ISO handling, and 5-axis machining. They will work 40 hours a week from Monday to Friday.

To register and more information on a job offer for a CNC milling machine (h / m) in Avilés.

SAMINSA SELECT:

CLEANER FOR CENTER LOCATED IN ASTURIAS for Siero

– Fixed-term contract.

– Part time – indifferent.

To register and more information on the job offer of CLEANER FOR CENTER LOCATED IN ASTURIAS in Siero.

YSONDOS JAIB SELECT:

6003_ HELPER / ELECTRICIAN PEON WITH GERMAN for Oviedo

– Full time.

To register and for more information on the job offer of 6003_PEPON HELPER / ELECTRICIAN WITH GERMAN in Oviedo.

Administration and finance

MANPOWER SPAIN SELECT:

Administrative (h / m) of banking (Asturias) for Oviedo

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

Manpower selects for administrative banking entity (h / m) to carry out cash and bank administrative tasks.

To register and more information on the job offer of Administrative (h / m) of banking (Asturias) in Oviedo.

Health

ALTO NALON VETERINARY CENTER SELECT:

Veterinari @ intensive day for San Martín del Rey Aurelio

To register and more information on the job offer of Veterinari @ intensive day in San Martín del Rey Aurelio.

GERIATRIC CENTER COSTAMAR SELECTS:

NURSING ASSISTANT for Gozón

– Full time.

To register and more information on the job offer of NURSING ASSISTANT in Gozón.

