The Asturian Professional Association of Photojournalists (APFA) today joined the petition at the national level launched by ANIGP-TV (National Association of Graphic Press and Television Reporters)so that graphic reporters can access football club training once they return. “Given the initiative taken by our colleagues at ANIGP-TV, we not only fully agree, but also join their requests.

We understand from the Professional Association of Asturian Photojournalists that the soccer fields meet the conditions to carry out the work of the Photojournalists without interference in the safety of the soccer players or the Graphic Informers themselves, “the association notes in a note signed by its president.“From APFA we demand the return to normality to be able to report in the sectors where sufficient security conditions are met and this case is one of them”, summary.

Oviedo and Sporting, the two representatives of Asturias in professional football, prepare for their return to training within the protocols established by the authorities.s. According to the one prepared by the League, journalists would not be able to access the precincts where training continues, in this case El Requexón or Mareo, as was usual before the declaration of the state of alarm.

“Motivated by the precarious work situation that this pandemic is causing in our profession, and mainly with regard to the sports field, we are maintaining contacts with the Higher Sports Council, as well as with LaLiga and the Royal Spanish Football Federation, so that they take into account graphic journalists in the face of a possible resumption of the competition, both in LaLiga Santander and in LaLiga SmartBank, “ANIGP-TV said in a note yesterday.

