Yesterday, the most ambitious edition of the Gamelab videogame congress in Barcelona started virtually. Its director, the Asturian Iván Fernández Lobo, acknowledges being especially proud to have organized the first meeting between the chief architect of PlayStation 5, Mark Cerny, and the creative director of « Bioshock », Ken Levine, and has emphasized that some of the presentations are typical of E3, the main event in the sector: « It is not easy to get these things to happen at Gamelab. » This sixteenth edition is the best on all levels for him: « It is more complete and varied than ever. » Iván Fernández Lobo has added the merit of having organized everything in just over two months.