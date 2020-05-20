Asturian exports fell 10.3% in March compared to the same month last year, to 340.6 million euros, weighed down by the coronavirus crisis, according to data from the Ministry of Industry.

For the same reason, imports from Asturias fell even more sharply (31%), to 282 million, with which Asturias improved its trade balance and posted a surplus of 58.6 million. March was the first month that was affected by the state of alarm (declared on the 14th), the confinement of the population and the closure of businesses, which, when reproduced in many other countries, sank the whole of trade.

After the collapse in March, Asturian exports accumulated a year-on-year drop of 3.4%, to 1,040.6 million.

Similarly, the Principality’s imports fell between January and March by 14.9% compared to the first quarter of last year and stood at 820.6 million.

In Spain as a whole, exports fell 3% in the first quarter of the year, to 68,904 million, once in March Spain’s sales abroad fell 14.5% to 21,769 million.

Spanish imports also fell as a consequence of the consumption stoppage due to confinement: the drop was 4.9% in the quarter and 14.4% in March, to 76,565 million and 23,805 million, respectively.

Thus, Spain’s trade deficit stood at 7,661 million in the first quarter of the year, 19% less than in the same period of 2019, while in March alone it was 2,036 million, 13.4% less than the figure from the same month last year. In the case of March data, the decline in exports is the biggest for this month since at least 2009 (in the last financial crisis), when they fell by 9.5%, while in imports it is the biggest drop since March. 2013, in the worst moments of the crisis when they fell 15.8%.

