The Asturian institutions and art centers have made virtue of necessity, and with the closure and the population confined by the covid-19 they have transferred to the social networks and virtual platforms the activities of the International Museum Day, which is celebrated on Monday. Never before have they offered such extensive programming through telematic channels, with so many performances and artistic actions, conferences, workshops, contests, games and online visits. This year, the International Council of Museums commemorates this date under the motto “Museums for equality: diversity and inclusion”.

The Fine Arts, flagship of the regional museum network, has concentrated the activities of Museum Day on Monday and Tuesday of next week and has as its star guest Rodrigo Cuevas. The multidisciplinary singer and artist follows in the footsteps of Igor Paskual and Pablo Moro in the series “Cuadros cantados”, which the gallery started a couple of years ago. Cuevas has put traditional music to a couple of paintings, one of the most representative of the collection, and has recorded a video of about eight minutes long about them. He advances that both are costumbrista works, chosen by himself, by affinity with the theme and with its aesthetics. “The video and music have been recorded and edited by me with absolute freedom and with the resources at home. It is a very artistic piece, I am not very protagonist,” he adds.

On Tuesday 19 the Fine Arts has programmed the space “Dialogues with art”, in which Alfonso Palacio, its director, and Sara Moro, head of the education and dissemination department, will show and analyze various works in the collection. That same day two new videos will be released on the “Arches” project, a European initiative to improve accessibility in museums through technology and an inclusive methodology that Fine Arts joined between 2017 and 2019.

Citizens can access all these contents through the museum’s social networks and, in the case of “Signed Paintings”, also from Rodrigo Cuevas’.

Like the Fine Arts, the municipal network of museums in Gijón brings its activities to the virtual forum. Its programming runs until May 24 and is very diverse. The “MuseoRelatos” contest begins today, an invitation to create micro-stories inspired by one of the works selected by the organization among the collections of the council’s museums.

Natalia Alonso is the curator of “Inspired by the muses. Artists and museums”, another of the contents offered by the municipal network of museums in Gijón, which will be uploaded to social networks on Monday at 9:00 am. It is an audiovisual in which writers, playwrights, musicians and plastic artists talk about their relationship with museums. With their testimonies, Paco Nadie, Laura Fjäder, Arantxa Fernández Ramos, Leticia Baselgas and Rubén Bada participate.

As of today, the Muséu del Pueblu d’Asturies opens internet access to thousands of images from its collections and photo collections. It has started with a selection of the most representative photographers in the region and images of very varied locations and subjects. Later, it will incorporate other funds from municipal museums into its platform.

The Archaeological Museums of Gijón (Campa Torres Natural-Archaeological Park, Campo Valdés Roman Baths Museum and the Villa Romana de Veranes Museum) join the commemorations of Museum Day on Monday, at 12.00, in his Facebook, with a “participatory story” that citizens who have signed up for the activity will weave through the social network, through the mail museoarqueologicos@gijon.es.

There will be celebrations at the Casa Natal de Jovellanos Museum and the Nicanor Piñole Museum, through their Facebook, on Monday, from 12.00, with “Memories of a meeting”, a virtual event in which the migrants who participate in the program will be the protagonists ” Mine, yours and ours. Museums for integration “, in which the Red Cross and Accem collaborate. Each participant will cover a piece from the museums of Gijón and their work will be shared online. Both institutions have programmed for children, from May 18 to 24, “Mutant Museums”, animations dedicated to local museums, which will be uploaded to Facebook every day at 12.00.

From Monday, at 10 am, and on its Facebook walls, virtual visits are offered to the Citadel of Celestino Solar and the exhibition “Following the way” of the Railway Museum.

In Evaristo Valle, Museum Day begins to be celebrated today, at 6.30 pm, with a videoconference meeting with Camino Jiménez, art historian and the first Spanish woman with severe cerebral palsy to obtain this title. Jiménez will present his research “Form and symbol in representations of the cosmos in the Italian Renaissance”. Tomorrow, at 12.00, there will be a gymnasium and the virtual workshop “In search of lost art” for children between 5 and 12 years old, and in the afternoon, at 18.00, a literary workshop, “Fortuna and Virtue”, for over 16, on gender and art stereotypes.

On Sunday at 13.00, the historian and biographer of Evaristo Valle Gretel Piquer Viniegra will guide the virtual visit “Valle, revealed: diversity in the myth of ‘the Spanish'”. On Monday, on his social networks, Evaristo Valle will share the audiovisual series “Various Valleys”, with museum staff commenting on his works. The rest of the activities will be broadcast on the Zoom platform, and to participate you must sign up by mail at the address museo@evaristovalle.com.

