Astros vs Texas Rangers free game today Major League Baseball 2021

The regular season of MLB 2021. And here you can hear and see live free the play from today Friday May 14, 2021 between Rangers Texas vs Astros from Houston Big leagues in its broadcast of radio of like of television (TV) from 8:10 at night (20:10 hours) of the Eastern of the United States.

Houston Astros (21-17)

Dusty Baker the manager of the Astros from Houston will send right-hander Zack Greinke to the mound for the play from today before the Angels of Los Angeles in MLB 2021.

Texas Rangers (18-21)

Chris Woodward the manager of the Rangers Texas will give the ball to left-handed pitcher Wes Benjamin for the play from today before the Astros from Houston in MLB 2021.

Live: Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros MLB 2021

Radio

Astros from Houston

Rangers from Texas

Television (TV)

Astros from Houston

Rangers from Texas

