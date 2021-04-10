Astros vs Oakland Athletics game today free MLB 2021

The regular season of MLB 2021. And here you can hear and see live free the play from today Saturday April 10, 2021 between Athletic Oakland vs. the Astros from Houston Big leagues in his broadcast of radio of like of television (TV) from 4:05 in the afternoon (16:05 hours) of the Eastern United States.

Oakland Athletics (2-7)

Bob Melvin the manager of the Athletic Oakland will send right-hander Frankie Montas to the mound for the play from today before the Astros from Houston in MLB 2021.

Houston Astros (6-2)

Dusty Baker the manager of the Yankees of New York will give the ball to right-handed pitcher José Urquidy for him play from today before the Athletic from Oakland in MLB 2021.

Live: Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros MLB 2021

Here you can hear and see live free the play from today Saturday April 10, 2021 between Athletic Oakland vs. the Astros from Houston Big leagues in his broadcast of radio of like of television (TV) from 4:05 in the afternoon (16:05 hours) of the Eastern United States.

Radio

Astros from Houston

Athletic from Oakland

Television (TV)

Astros from Houston

Athletic from Oakland

Image of Adriana Gallardo @adrianapez on Instagram follow her.