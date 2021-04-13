Astros vs. Detroit Tigers Today Free Game Major League Baseball 2021

Regular season games continue from MLB 2021. And here you can hear and see live free the play from today Tuesday, April 13, 2021 between Tigers Detroit vs. the Astros from Houston Big leagues in its broadcast of radio of like of television (TV) from 8:10 at night (20:10 hours) of the Eastern of the United States.

Detroit Tigers (4-6)

AJ Hinch the manager of the Tigers Detroit will send left-handed pitcher Matthew Boyd to the mound for the play from today before the Astros from Houston in MLB 2021.

Houston Astros (6-4)

Dusty Baker the manager of the Astros Houston will give the ball to right-handed pitcher Jake Odorizzi for the play from today before the Tigers Detroit in MLB 2021.

Live: Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros MLB 2021

Here you can hear and see live free the play from today Tuesday, April 13, 2021 between Tigers Detroit vs. the Astros from Houston Big leagues in his broadcast of radio of like of television (TV) from the 8:10 at night (20:10 hours) of the Eastern of the United States.

Radio

Astros from Houston

Tigers from Detroit

Television (TV)

Astros from Houston

Tigers from Detroit

Image of Adriana Gallardo @adrianapez on Instagram follow her.