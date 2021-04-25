Astros rookie Kent Emanuel achieves historic mark in debut

The first-year pitcher of the Houston Astros on the MLB, Kent Emanuel achieved a historic mark in his first outing in the Big leagues, who had an eight-inning performance on his debut.

During the afternoon of this Saturday in a confrontation between the Houston Astros and Anaheim Angels, the starting pitcher for the Texans, Jake Odorizzi, was forced to leave the mound after only a third for alleged discomfort, where he then arrived. The noob Kent Emanuel.

Kent Emanuel, who played his first game as a pitcher in the MLB, continued to pitch for the rest of the game, managing to leave his name in the history books of the Big leagues, leaving his name with five other pitchers in the history of the king of sports.

The rookie on the part of Houston Astros, He managed to become just the first pitcher to pitch eight or more innings as a reliever in his debut and take the victory of the game, since John Montefusco in 1974.

The first pitcher to achieve the aforementioned statistic was Willianm Deegan in 1901, who managed to pitch a nine-inning game; Harry Eells with a 9 2/3 inning game in 1906; Fred Smith with nine innings in 1907; Maury Kent in 1912 with eight 2/3 innings of action; John Montefusco in 1974 with nine entries, in addition to joining now Kent Emanuel to such a select group in the history of MLB.

During the historic match for Kent Emanuel, where he achieved his first victory as a pitcher in the MLB, in the same way he had great support for the offensive of the Astros, where they were victorious in the match with a score of 16-2.