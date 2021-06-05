Astros overwhelm Blue Jays with Greinke on the mound

BUFFALO.

Zack greinke achieved his first full game since 2017, Carlos Correa backed him up with a couple of home runs and The Houston Astros beat the Blue Jays 13-1 on Friday from Toronto.

The boricua Martín Maldonado hit a grand slam for a total of five RBIs, while Cuban Aledmys Díaz also homered for Houston., which condemned the Blue Jays to their first loss in three games at their temporary home in Buffalo.

Greinke (6-2) allowed six hits, walked one, and struck out three, in a job of 102 pitches.

It was his first full game since he ran eight episodes on April 19, 2017, in a 1-0 loss, pitching for Arizona at San Diego.

The Previous nine-inning full game for the 37-year-old right-hander had arrived on June 7, 2016, also in the Arizona uniform, but against Tampa Bay.

Greinke reached 214 career victories. It caught up with Mark Buehrle and Rick Reuschel, at the 91st place in history.

The Astros got their fifth win in six games; while the loss went to pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu (5-3).

