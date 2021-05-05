Astros manager spoke about the reception of José Altuve in New York

The manager of the Astros from Houston, Dusty Baker, did not hesitate to talk about the reception he had Jose Altuve at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at Big leagues (MLB).

It was obvious that New York Yankees fans would be tough on the Venezuelan. Jose Altuve and this because of the scandal of the theft of the Astros in the Big leagues, the reason why Dusty Baker He talked about those boos his second baseman got.

“The fans were extremely rude to Jose Altuve“, He said Dusty Baker after those boos.

Altuve received boos from his pregame batting practice, until his last turn in that game Astros vs Yankees, something that the manager of the siderales did not want to miss and came out in defense of who is his first bat in the MLB.

What’s more, Baker assured that the Venezuelan of the Astros he is making a great effort to stay focused during this situation, also emphasizing that this whole issue must definitely affect him emotionally.

“At least there was no violence. They can say what they want, “he added. Baker.

Jose Altuve In his first appearance since 2019 at Yankee Stadium he went 4-0 and could not shut up those fans who got tired of booing him, insulting him and so on because of what happened in the past in baseball in Los Angeles. Big leagues.