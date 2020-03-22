Astros first player apologizes.

The Venezuelan Marwin Gonzalez apologized this morning for being part of group of players who benefited from theft of signals with the Houston Astros.

González is the first baseball player that the Astros of the 2017 season in apologizing for the events that caused the suspension and subsequent separation of the general manager Jeff Luhnow and the manager AJ Hinch.

For the Venezuelan, the elderly affected by the theft of signals who used the office of Houston, are the rival players.

“I regret everything that happened in 2017, everything we did as a group, and the players that they were directly affected by us doing this … That is why I regret more, “said González.

The utility forms for the Minnesota Twins since last season.

González said that it will be impossible to know if the Astros they would have won their first World Series if they hadn’t stolen signs.

In 2017 they defeated in seven games the Dodgers to grab his first title of autumn classic.

So far, no player has been penalized by the scandal. For now the commissioner Rob manfred only suspended with a year out of MLB Luhnow and Hinch.

