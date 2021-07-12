Astros come back and prevail over Yankees

HOUSTON.

Jose Altuve hit a three run home run to cap a six-touchdown streak in the bottom of the ninth inning by giving the Houston Astros an 8-7 win on Sunday against the Yankees from New York.

The Astros had been shut out by the Yankees in the previous two games., including Gerrit Cole’s three-hitter in a 4-0 win Saturday night.

New York took the lead 7-2 with a three-run homer from the Dominican Gary Sanchez in the eighth inning and seemed to be heading for a sweep Before the Astros unleashed at bat and hand the Yankees another painful last-inning loss.

Ralph Garza Jr. (1-2) pitched a two-thirds inning to take the win. The right-hander gave up three walks on a day when the Astros scored victory despite giving up 14 walks.

The AHouston’s bridor, Framber Valdez, left without a decision after a poor performance of four innings in which he struck out five, allowed six walks, six hits and three runs.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.