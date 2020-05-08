According to astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy, who posted the image of the Moon on his Instagram, there is a simple explanation for the level of detail the Moon shows.

McCarthy reported that he spent two weeks taking photos as the amount of light on the lunar surface increased.

He took photos of the lunar terminator, which is the line between the dark and light phases of the Moon. Lengthens the lunar craters.

The next step was to painstakingly take numerous shots of the Moon’s surface, then combine them into a single detailed composition.

Ultimately, the spectacular result revealed a dazzling array of craters, dimples, and blemishes in Earth’s 4.5 billion-year-old neighbor. Posting on his Instagram account, McCarthy described the plugin, titled ‘All Terminator’.

He also wrote on his Instagram @cosmic_background:

“This Moon may seem a little funny to you, and that’s because it’s an impossible scene.”

“From two weeks of crescent moon images, I took the section of the image that has the highest contrast (just before the lunar terminator where the shadows are longest), aligned and blended them to show the rich texture throughout surface.”

He added: “This was exhausting to say the least, that is, because the Moon does not align day after day, so each image had to be assigned to a 3D sphere and adjusted to ensure that each image was aligned.”

Fortunately for us, you could try creating another image if you get good feedback.

McCarthy, who took the original photos using an ASI1600MM and the Celestron edgeHD 800, could repeat the process for the opposite phase of the Moon.

“I always wondered what the Moon would be like using only terminator images,” replied ethan_roberts_astronomer02. “Very interesting result.”

The Sun is closer to the horizon at the terminator, creating long shadows that give the surface a three-dimensional appearance. These shadows brighten the Moon’s surface and make features like craters more noticeable.

The Moon has no atmosphere, so the sunlight reaches its surface unobstructed.

Andrew McCarthy / SWNS.com

