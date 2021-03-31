Astronomical calendar 2021 – January

In 2020, stargazers received a surprise guest thanks to Comet NEOWISE. We also enjoyed a full moon on Halloween night, astronomers in Patagonia marveled at a total solar eclipse, and the planets Jupiter and Saturn gifted us with a once-in-a-lifetime planetary conjunction.

What does heaven hold for us by 2021? The first event of the year is when Venus appeared next to the moon on January 1, but many, many more astronomical events await us, such as two lunar eclipses in 2021, one in spring and one in autumn, the traditional meteor shower of the Perseids that will illuminate the sky once again in August, in summer in the northern hemisphere.

2020 was full of exciting astronomical events, but there’s even more on the horizon (and in the night sky) for 2021.

Do you want to take your stargazing to the next level? Well, if that is the case, we recommend investing in a telescope or good binoculars, so that you can see even more and better everything that happens in the night sky.

What can we not forget

The initial starting point for becoming as competent as the experts in astronomical observation is that you need a dark sky. While it is true that it is possible to hunt a meteor or more during a meteor shower while living in the city, to experience a true meteor shower or to contemplate the sky at its best, avoid the lights of the city. In another article we already recommend where to look for the best places to see the stars, so go ahead, take a look and locate your next favorite place to observe the night sky.

We review all those astronomical events of the year that you cannot miss, breaking them down month by month, so that you can consult this calendar throughout the year and do not miss anything, thanks to the information collected from NASA and the American Meteor Society.