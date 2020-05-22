It was on June 11, 2019 when a group of astronomers discovered the 2019LD2 asteroid, using the 1.0-meter telescope of the Las Cumbres Observatory Global Telescope Network (LCOGT) in Cerro Tololo, Chile.

This finding on Jupiter was in addition to the one made by the Last Alert System of Asteroid Earth Impact (ATLAS) from the University of Hawaii, which found the first Trojan asteroid on that planet, which erupted a comet-like tail.

While ATLAS, a NASA program primarily aimed at detecting dangerous bodies that could approach Earth, has also discovered more than 40 comets and other objects.

What are Trojan asteroids?

“We have believed for decades that Trojan asteroids should have large amounts of ice underneath their surfaces, but we never had any evidence until now. ATLAS has shown that predictions of its icy nature can be correct, “said Alan Fitzsimmons, one of Hawaii’s astronomers.

