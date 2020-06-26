A group of international astronomers discover light inside a black hole and it is a great revelation in the world of the cosmos. This is the great story.

If confirmed, the revolutionary finding would be the first time light has been detected since the merger of two black holes.

Before analyzing the discovery, we must review what a black hole is, how it behaves and what is the importance of knowing them in our universe.

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE?

A black hole is a finite region of space within which there is a mass concentration high enough to generate such a gravitational field that nothing, not even light, can escape it.

The size of the Sun is the result of two forces that fight and balance each other. As long as its temperature and gravity continue to counteract, the Sun will continue to have the same diameter.

When a star begins to age, the temperature inside it gradually decreases. Therefore, gravity becomes the dominant force and begins to win.

Logical, isn’t it? So the star contracts every time plus. It becomes so contracted that the atomic structure inside it disintegrates: protons, neutrons, and loose electrons remain instead of atoms. The contraction goes on and on until the loose electrons repel each other.

The next step would be to implore in your own gravity by drawing the light of the universe to its center and wandering like a ghost through space time.

HOW DO BLACK HOLES BEHAVE?

Black holes have been a mystery to scientists since the first images of one were discovered until recently.

The main mystery is because black holes cannot be seen with the naked eye and spacetime is modified by the gravitational force described above.

The way to understand it better is with Einstein’s Theory of relativity, time is affected by speed.

The leak rate required to escape the black hole becomes so dizzying that the light emitted takes longer, until such time as the leak rate of the black hole equals light.

At that moment, the light is trapped on the horizon as if it were frozen and nobody can see what is inside it for the same cause.

ARE THERE COLLISIONS OF BLACK HOLES?

In a short answer, yes, they exist but have not been visually perceived, we can only hear them through different devices and gravitational waves through the cosmos.

These waves lap the Earth, and tuned detectors allow us to “hear” these collisions with impressive precision.

However, we cannot “see” them. Black holes swallow light and radiation with their immense gravitational pull, making these mergers invisible to us.

This worked until a few days ago a group of scientists heard the collision of two black holes and they put their eyes, through a telescope, to see what was happening.

It was through the LIGO twin facilities in the US. USA And the Virgo observatory in Italy, along with the Zwicky Transitional Facility at the Palomar Observatory in California, had its telescopic eyes focused on the same region of space, which they could observe.

WHAT WAS THEY DISCOVERED?

In a study published in the astrophysical journal Physical Review Letters on Thursday, astronomers detail the flare detected by ZTF and why they believe it is connected to S190521g.

If his theory is confirmed, it would be the first time that someone detects an electromagnetic counterpart, light, associated with a black hole collision.

The new research is based on the theory that black hole mergers regularly occur in accretion disks surrounding supermassive black holes.

The accretion disk is a rotating region filled with gas, dust, stars, and black holes, and in this extreme environment the cosmic beasts constantly come into contact with each other: they meet, dance, and potentially collide.

Previous research predicted what an explosion from a black hole fusion would look like if it took place on an accretion disk.

THEN IS THERE LIGHT IN A BLACK HOLE?

According to the team’s predictions, they looked for this explosive flare in the ZTF data and eventually found their candidate near a distant supermassive black hole named J1249 + 3449.

The team believes that a pair of black holes merged into the giant gas disk, and the fusion caused a “recoil”, disturbing and heating the gas and debris. The disturbance is what ZTF picked up.

“I was pretty skeptical at first,” says Saavik Ford, an astrophysicist at the American Museum of Natural History and co-author of the article. “This flash seemed interesting, but the gas disks around the black holes glow all the time, and I wasn’t sure how important it was.”

Ford explains that eruptions can also occur when a star explodes or during tidal disruption events, when a planet is swallowed by a black hole.

“The discovered flare really doesn’t look like any of those things,” Ford said. “The flares on the discs generally don’t look like the spark saw that the ZTF caught”

“The only remaining option is that it’s a very unusual and new type of flare from this gas disk,” Ford concludes.

