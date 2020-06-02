The Dragon Crew with Behnken and Hurley on board was launched on the tip of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, crew of the first spacecraft of a private company to arrive on the International Space Station (ISS), SpaceX’s Dragon Endeavor, have confessed this Monday that the trip was “smoother” than those made on NASA’s shuttles years ago.

“It flew in much the same way as the shuttle from the old space program, but what surprised us the most is that we hardly noticed the separation of the spacecraft because it was so smooth, unlike what you noticed on the shuttles (from NASA), ”Hurley said at a news conference from the ISS.

“It’s just wonderful you were able to recognize all the graduates in this special way.” @AstroBehnken on the mosaic of Earth containing images of over 90,000 recent graduates that flew aboard the @SpaceX Dragon Endeavor to @Space_Station: pic.twitter.com/KLdBMsiAKc – NASA (@NASA) June 1, 2020

The Dragon Crew with Behnken and Hurley on board was launched at the tip of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral Last Saturday and Sunday he arrived at the ISS without any problem.

It is the first space flight to the ISS from US soil in nine years. In 2011, NASA canceled the shuttle program and started to use Russian ships to transport their astronauts to the Space Station.

Along with the American Chris Cassidy, who arrived on the ISS on April 9 aboard the Soyuz shuttle with two Russian astronauts, Behnken and Hurley They exchanged their impressions of what has also been the first trip to Earth orbit through a private company.

“Bob and I have had a ton of time in those suits. I bet you we’ve donated and doffed those suits a couple hundred times.” @Astro_Doug discusses the custom-fit @SpaceX suits they wore as he and @AstroBehnken launched into space: pic.twitter.com/mtyDAWGFI4 – NASA (@NASA) June 1, 2020

They have also pointed out that They noted differences from other space trips as the shuttle filled up with fuel while they were on the ship.

The Crew Dragon capsule, renamed by astronauts according to NASA tradition as Dragon Endeavor successfully docked with the ISS this Sunday, ushering in the commercial space age.

NASA and SpaceX managed to complete the first part of lThe Demo-2 mission, which is the last step before certifying the ability to perform commercial space travel.

For the moment the duration of the mission is still unknown and, although it is estimated that it will be six to sixteen weeks, the time “could be doubled or tripled”.

