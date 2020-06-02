Capture of the NASA video where NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy (d) and Commander Douglas Hurley (c) appear while listening to Robert L. Behnken (i) this Monday on the International Space Station (ISS). . / NASA

Miami, Jun 1 . .- Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, crew of the first spacecraft of a private company that arrives at the International Space Station (ISS), the “Dragon Endeavor” of SpaceX, said Monday that the Trip was “smoother” than those made on NASA shuttles years ago.

“It flew in much the same way as the shuttle from the old space program, but what surprised us most is that we almost didn’t notice the separation from the ship because it was so smooth, unlike what you noticed in the shuttle (from the NASA), “Hurley said at a news conference from the ISS.

The “Dragon Endeavor” with Behnken and Hurley on board was launched at the tip of a Space X Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Kennedy Space Center last Saturday and arrived on the ISS without any problems on Sunday.

It is the first space flight to the ISS from US soil in nine years. In 2011, NASA canceled the shuttle program and began using Russian spacecraft to transport its astronauts to the Space Station.

Along with the American Chris Cassidy, who arrived on the ISS on April 9 on board the Soyuz shuttle, together with two Russian astronauts, Behnken and Hurley exchanged their impressions of what has also been the first trip to Earth orbit through a private company .

They also noted that they noticed differences from other space trips since the shuttle was filled with fuel while they were on the ship.

The “Crew Dragon” capsule, renamed by astronauts as NASA tradition dictates as “Dragon Endeavor”, successfully docked with the ISS on Sunday, thus ushering in the commercial space age.

NASA and SpaceX managed to complete the first part of the Demo-2 mission, which is the last step before certifying the ability to conduct commercial space travel.

However, Behnken assured that “there is still a lot of work”.

“We have only docked at the ISS. We must continue the mission here with Chris, disembark, re-enter the atmosphere, make the recovery and return to Earth,” he added.

At the moment, the duration of the mission remains unknown, and although it is estimated to be six to sixteen weeks, the time “could be doubled or tripled.”

“I think there are many other crews that have been much more uncertain than we are regarding the duration of the mission,” Behnken said.

During their time on the ISS, the astronauts will conduct scientific research, monitor the behavior of the spacecraft and plan future spacewalks, Cassidy explained.

Behnken and Hurley received an American flag brought to the ISS by astronauts from Atlantis, NASA’s last shuttle, and which they will take to Earth when they return.