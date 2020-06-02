Astronauts Behnken and Hurley said this latest trip was “smoother” than they did on NASA shuttles years ago.

The astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, crew of the first ship of a private company that reaches the International Space Station (EEI), the “Dragon Endeavor“From SpaceX, they said this Monday that the trip was more”soft”Than those who performed in NASA shuttles years ago.

It flew in much the same way as the shuttle ancient space program, but what surprised us the most is that we hardly realized the ship separation because it was very smooth, unlike what you noticed in the shuttles (NASA), ”Hurley said at a news conference from the ISS.

The “Dragon Endeavor” with Behnken and Hurley on board was launched on the tip of a rocket Falcon 9 of Space xfrom the Kennedy Space Center of Cape Canaveral Last Saturday and Sunday he arrived at the ISS without any problem.

It is the first space flight to the ISS from US soil in nine years. In 2011, NASA canceled the shuttle program and began using Russian spacecraft to transport its astronauts to the Space Station.

Along with the American Chris Cassidy, who arrived on the ISS on April 9 aboard the soyuz ferry Along with two Russian astronauts, Behnken and Hurley exchanged their impressions of what has also been the first trip to Earth orbit by means of a private company.

They also noted that they noticed differences from other space trips since the shuttle was filled with fuel while they were on the ship.

The capsule “Crew Dragon“Renamed by astronauts according to the NASA tradition as” Dragon Endeavor “, it successfully docked with the ISS this Sunday, thus initiating the commercial space age.

NASA and SpaceX managed to complete the first part of the Demo-2 mission, which is the last step before certifying the ability to conduct commercial space travel.

However, Behnken assured that “there is still a lot of work“

We have only docked at the ISS. We must continue the mission here with Chris, disembark, re-enter the atmosphere, make recovery and return to Earth, “he added.

At the moment the duration of the mission is still unknown and, although it is estimated that it will be six to sixteen weeks, the time “could be doubled or tripled”.

I think there are many other crews that have had much more uncertainty than us regarding the duration of the mission, “said Behnken.

During their time on the ISS, the astronauts will conduct scientific research, monitor the behavior of the spacecraft and plan future spacewalks, Cassidy explained.

Behnken and Hurley received an American flag brought to the ISS by astronauts from Atlantis, NASA’s last shuttle, and which they will take to Earth when they return.

With information from .