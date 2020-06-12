As we well point out in our special article on the things we learned in children’s school that are no longer real, matter goes beyond the liquid, solid and gaseous states of water; Bose-Einstein Plasma and Condensate (BEC) also exist. The latter was theorized a century ago (in 1920) by Satyendra Nath Bose and Albert Einstein. This week this fifth state of matter was observed in a different environment than Earth. Astronauts from the International Space Station managed to observe it for the first time in space.

Unlike the other 4 elements the BEC does not not occur naturally. It is created when the atoms of certain elements are cooled to almost absolute zero (-273.15 C.). When this happens atoms become a single entity with quantum properties and then each particle becomes a wave of matter that extends to such a degree that it is subjected to the force of gravity but is dominated by the laws of physics that are governed by mechanics quantum (where low mass and momentum reveal a natural wave-particle duality).

“Microgravity allows us to confine atoms with much weaker forces, since we don’t have to hold them against gravity. This helps us achieve a lower temperature regime than can actually be achieved on Earth, “explained Robert Thompson of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in an article on the experiment published in the journal Nature.

This experiment is part of the first results of the Cold Atom Laboratory (CAL) mission, which has a facility designed to investigate ultra-cold quantum in a microgravity environment. Astronauts discovered that the BEC they observed has different characteristics than those observed on Earth.

“/>

“One of the ways we cool atoms beyond the point where Bose-Einstein condensation occurs is by weakening the trap, allowing the atomic cloud to expand. As it expands, it cools, “Thompson explained. This works in a similar way to what happens with a can of spray paint, which cools down inside as its contents become empty because the gas inside expands. When this happens in space, the atoms expand without being affected by the force of gravity.

“Most importantly, we can observe atoms as they float completely unconfined (and therefore undisturbed) by external forces,” Thompson explained.

This does not happen on Earth, the atoms begin to fall in less than a second attracted by the force of gravity that governs the macroscopic world and that limits their observation.