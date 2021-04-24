Astronauts for SpaceX’s Crew-2 mission are now on the ISS

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; JAXA’s Akihiko Hoshide and ESA’s Thomas Pesquet have already arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) after almost 24 hours of travel. The launch of the Crew-2 mission by SpaceX and NASA has been a success. And now, the astronauts are preparing to spend a season away from Earth.

The SpaceX Crew-2 mission was scheduled to arrive with the four astronauts at the ISS over the 5:10 am EDT this Saturday, April 24. That is to say, about 11:10 a.m. in the Iberian Peninsula or 4:10 a.m. Mexico City time.

From now on and for a few days, the space station will be full of astronauts, there will be 11 in total. In fact, they have only seven beds and the layout is going to be quite uncomfortable. It’s more, they won’t even take turns sleeping all in the beds, as explained by NASA in this Reddit thread. They will have to get by with the spaces they have to sleep and some will have to do it without a comfortable bed in which to fall asleep. Now there are 11 people, but in these conditions there have been up to 13 astronauts, according to the space agency itself; so it is not a new situation.

SpaceX’s other trips with astronauts

The four astronauts are scheduled to spend six months on the ISS. After this time, SpaceX’s Crew-2 mission will give way to Crew-3, with four other astronauts. In the absence of a fourth traveler for October, the new mission is expected to be composed of Thomas H. Marshburn, Raja Chari, both from NASA; and the ESA astronaut Matthias maurer.

Past missions

This is SpaceX’s third mission with astronauts. The first was in May 2020, when Elon Musk’s company brought in NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

After this initial initial trip, SpaceX was certified to get people into space by NASA. And that same week he released four other people, including the first JAXA astronaut to travel with them: Soichi noguchi. Along with the Japanese were the Americans Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker.

But you don’t have to look back. SpaceX has big plans for its rockets. Musk’s company plans are so big that they involve going to Mars before 2030. Plan that it shares with NASA. Although before a person steps on the red Martian surface, the Artemis Program will once again take man to the Moon. From the Moon we will go to Mars, or at least that is the plan of SpaceX and NASA. Will we see a person’s footprint on the neighboring planet sooner than we think?