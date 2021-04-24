Astronauts arrive at the space station aboard SpaceX’s Endeavor capsule

Apr 24 (Reuters) – A team of four astronauts arrived at the International Space Station on Saturday aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon’s Endeavor capsule, NASA said, after becoming the first crew to be propelled into orbit by a rocket. Recycled propellant from a previous space flight.

The Endeavor capsule, also making its second flight, was launched Friday on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX is Elon Musk’s commercial rocket company.

Endeavor docked at the space station complex at 5:08 a.m. EDT (0908 GMT) as the spacecraft flew 425 kilometers over the Indian Ocean, NASA said in a mission update.

On board were two NASA astronauts: mission commander Shane Kimbrough, 53, and pilot Megan McArthur, 49, along with Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, 52, and fellow mission specialist Thomas Pesquet, 43, a French engineer from the European Space Agency.

The mission represents the second “operational” space station equipment launched by NASA aboard a Crew Dragon capsule since manned spaceflight from US soil resumed last year, following a nine-year hiatus at the end of the flight program. American space shuttles in 2011.

It is also the third crewed flight into orbit in 11 months under NASA’s fledgling public-private partnership with SpaceX, the rocket company founded in 2002 by Musk, who is also CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc.

The mission’s Falcon 9 rocket lifted off with the same first-stage thruster that put a crew into orbit five months ago, marking the first time that a previously flown booster has been reused in a crewed launch.

The reusable booster vehicles, designed to fly back to Earth and land safely rather than falling into the sea after launch, are at the heart of a reusable rocket strategy that SpaceX helped promote to make spaceflight. were cheaper.

