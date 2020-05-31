The historic Demo-2 mission coordinated by NASA and SpaceX continues to arouse admiration with every effortlessly taken step. After launching Saturday from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, SpaceX’s Dragon Endeavor spacecraft successfully docked on Sunday at the International Space Station (ISS). The capsule – supplied and operated by Elon Musk’s company – landed at a docking port in the forward section of the station orbiting some 422 kilometers above China. It is the first time in human history that NASA astronauts enter the ISS from a commercial spacecraft.“wrote NASA.” data-reactid = “39”> “It is the first time in human history that NASA astronauts enter the ISS from a commercial spacecraft,” wrote NASA. The mission has been described as historic because it marks the beginning of a new era in space exploration by the United States. Approach maneuver Although they were alert at all times, the astronauts did not have to intervene in the procedure for coupling to the ISS. This is how the Dragon Endeavor capsule approached the International Space Station. Plus The maneuver was designed to be fully automatic. NASA was reporting all the details of the approach operation and offered spectacular images.

This tradition dates back to the Mercury capsule program in the early 1960s.

incredible effort that NASA SpaceX and the United States have conducted since the end of the shuttle program in 2011 “.” data-reactid = “73”> Hurley radioed to Earth and said, “We have chosen Endeavor for a few reasons: one, because of the incredible effort that NASA SpaceX and the United States have performed since the end of the ferry program in 2011. “

“The other reason is a little bit more personal for Bob and me,” he added.

our first missions aboard the shuttle Endeavor and that meant a lot to us. ” data-reactid = “78”> “We both perform our first missions aboard the shuttle Endeavor and that meant a lot to us. “

commercialize low Earth orbit (LEO). “Data-reactid =” 80 “> The” incredible effort “that Hurley referred to is the effort to commercialize low Earth orbit (LEO).

The goal is for routine space operations, which take place just above the planet, to be controlled by the private sector.

And that the usual transport of crew and cargo is managed by private companies such as SpaceX, the Californian team founded by technological billionaire Elon Musk.