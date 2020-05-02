Astrocytes, the most abundant glial cells, play a direct role in regulating the neural circuits involved in learning and memory. This conclusion has been reached by researchers from the Baylor College of Medicine from a study in mice, according to the journal Neuron.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that astrocytes are much more than supporting cells in the healthy adult brain. They play a direct role in a wide variety of complex and essential functions, including neuronal communication through synapses and regulation of neuronal circuit functions, “Benjamin Deneen, professor of neurosurgery and lead author of the investigation.

Previous work has shown that astrocytes carry out various functions. They are also housed in different areas of the brain, suggesting their heterogeneity by brain regions. It appears that transcription factors (proteins that control gene transcription) regulate the diversity of astrocytes.

The authors of the recent study have delved into the functions of the transcription factor NFIA, a well-known regulator of astrocyte development. Her research has been carried out with adult mice.

Important in memory circuits

Specifically, the researchers used transgenic mice that lacked the NFIA gene in adult brain astrocytes. They analyzed various brain regions of these murids looking for alterations in these glial cells. “We found that the NFIA-deficient astrocytes had defective forms and altered functions,” explains Deneen. “Surprisingly, although the NFIA gene was deleted in all regions of the brain, only the hippocampal astrocytes showed serious alterations. In astrocytes in other areas, such as the cerebral cortex and the brainstem, we did not detect any changes. “

On the other hand, hippocampal astrocytes showed less calcium-dependent activity, as well as less ability to detect neurotransmitters released by neurons. NFIA-deficient astrocytes were also not as closely associated with neurons as “normal” ones.

All of these morphological and functional disturbances were linked to defects in the animals’ ability to learn and remember, revealing that astrocytes control, to some extent, the neural circuits that contribute to learning and memory, according to the researchers.

“In the brain, astrocytes are close to and communicate with neurons. Neurons release molecules that they detect and respond to, “Deneen describes. “But NFIA-deficient astrocytes are not able to ‘hear’ ‘neurons as well as normal ones and therefore do not respond with the support necessary for the efficient functioning of memory circuits and neural transmission. Consequently, the circuit is interrupted, which alters the capacity for learning and memory ”, he concludes.

Graciela Gutierrez

Reference: “Region-specific transcriptional control of astrocyte function oversees local circuit activities”. A. Yu-Szu Huang et al., Published online in Neuron on April 21, 2020.