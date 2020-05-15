A photographer who helped shape the Beatles’ image early in her career, German Astrid Kirchherr died last Wednesday, 13, days before she turned 82. The information was released by Mark Lewisohn, one of the leading scholars of the Liverpool quartet’s career, and by the German newspaper Die Zeit. Lewisohn did not report the cause of death.

Born in Hamburg on May 20, 1938, Kirchherr met the Beatles early in their career, when the band still had bassist Stuart Sutcliffe and drummer Pete Best and played in clubs in the city. Kirchherr’s boyfriend at the time, graphic artist Klaus Voormann, saw a group show alone and then invited her to go to a performance. Kirchherr approached the band behind the scenes and became the Beatles’ first official photographer. “She created the band’s hair style and made historical photos,” recalls researcher Marcelo Fróes, one of the authors of the book Os Anos da Beatlemania.

Kirchherr fell in love with Sutcliffe and broke up with Voormann. The bassist left the Beatles in 1961 to dedicate himself to painting and died a year later, but the photographer and the band remained close. On the eve of the band’s first album, Please Please Me, Paul, George and Ringo Starr visited Germany in Germany. But the quartet’s success made the relationship distant for years to come. However, George still invited her to produce images for the graphic art from his first solo album, Wonderwall Music (1968).

Kirchherr and Sutcliffe’s relationship was the subject of the film Backbeat (1994), with Stephen Dorff and Sheryl Lee. “Astrid was the one who influenced our image more than anyone else. It made us look good,” George once said of her.

See too:

Manu Gavassi makes intimate live and Zeca Pagodinho becomes ‘king’

.