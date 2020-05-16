It seems that the music world will continue to be hit in 2020, because unfortunately the photographer and friend of the Beatles, Astrid Kirchherr, died at 81. The news was released on May 15 by the historian of the Fab Four, Mark Lewisohn, and later the newspaper The Guardian confirmed the news, although until now the cause of death is not known..

It may not sound like the name of this great woman to many, but she was one of the first influences of the band before they became the huge monster they were. Astrid Kirchherr was born on May 20, 1938 in Hamburg, Germany, and at an early age became interested in fashion, but when he entered to study this he realized that he had a gift for photography.

By changing the catwalks for the camera, Astrid met Klaus Voormann and Jürgen Vollmer, with whom he began a great friendship that lasted a lifetime. Along with them he discovered a curious band called The Silver Beatles, which the world would later know as The Beatles, and since then they became the biggest fans of those five Liverpool guys.

The lineup of the band of that time was conformed by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Pete Best and Stuart Sutcliffe –With whom Astrid Kirchhherr would be committed until his death in 1962–. Being in that German city, she gave them shelter in her house and She has the credit of being the first photographer to shoot the most media band in history..

As if this wasn’t enough, Astrid was the one who recommended the Beatles to make the cut so peculiar that for years it characterized them, known as moptop. Although many credit her as the creator of this cut, on several occasions she said that she only suggested that they cut their hair like that because it was the fashion among the young German intellectuals of the time.

Over time, The Beatles and Astrid Kirchhherr created a great bond of friendship that lasted forever. Already being the most popular group in the world, she accompanied them on their 1963 vacation and snapped behind-the-scenes pictures of the band’s first film, A Hard Day’s Night.

In 1968 took pictures of George Harrison for his solo album, Wonderwall Music and after the Beatles split she was a waitress, a stylist, an interior decorator, and the owner of a photography store. His images from those early years of the band appeared in countless books on the history of the Fab Four and have been exhibited around the world..