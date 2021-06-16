AstraZeneca’s new treatment fails against Covid-19 (no, it’s not their vaccine)

Pharmaceutical AstraZeneca announced in a statement that its treatment of monoclonal antibodies does not meet the criteria to prevent Covid-19 disease symptomatic in participants who were exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus during the trials.

This is a different treatment and it would offer another type of protection to that of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which passed all trials and is approved in many countries around the world, including Mexico.

Even President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has already received his second dose.

AstraZeneca Fails With New Treatment … But Hopes

According to the results released by the pharmacist itself, in the general population of the trial, the antibody treatment called AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing symptomatic Covid-19 by 33% compared to placebo. But “It was not statistically significant”.

The results of the phase III STORM CHASER trial, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of AZD7442, a long-acting antibody combination, was conducted at 59 centers in the United Kingdom and the United States.

The trial included 1,121 participants: unvaccinated adults 18 years of age or older than at the time of enrollment they were at considerable risk to develop Covid-19 imminently.

This, because they had had a possible exposure, within a period of eight days, to a specific individual identified with the SARS-CoV-2 virus confirmed by the laboratory, symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Such individuals included, but were not limited to, those who shared a home, those who lived in institutional residences (military accommodation, dormitories, etc.), health workers, workers in long-term care facilities, and workers in nursing homes. occupational or industrial settings where close contact is common.

However, Myron J. Levin, Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, USA, and principal investigator of the trial, stated:

“The STORM CHASER results suggest that AZD7442 may be helpful in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 in people who are not infected.”

This is important because, in order to combat the pandemic, therapies, prevention and treatment options are needed for certain populations, including those that cannot be vaccinated or those that may have an inadequate response to vaccination.

On March 16, 2021, AstraZeneca announced an expanded agreement with the United States government to supply up to 500,000 additional doses of AZD7442 for $ 205 million, provided AZD7442 received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

For now, discussions about the next steps with the United States government are in the air.

Other essays

According to the Cambridge, UK-based drugmaker, which operates in more than 100 countries, AZD7442 is currently being tested in several additional novel coronavirus prevention and treatment trials.

According to Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President of BioPharmaceuticals, “although this trial (STORM CHASER) did not meet primary endpoint against symptomatic disease, we are encouraged by the protection seen in the PCR negative participants after treatment with AZD7442 “.

That is, the antibody treatment, AZD7442, may still deliver some surprises in two more trials.

One of them is PROVENT, which is a prevention test that will evaluate pre-exposure treatment.

A second is TACKLE, the trial that will analyze treatment results to understand AZD7442’s potential role in protecting against Covid-19.

What is AZD7442?

AZD7442 is a combination of two long-acting antibodies, tixagevimab (AZD8895) and cilgavimab (AZD1061), derived from B cells donated by convalescent SARS-CoV-2 virus patients.

B cells are the center of the humoral adaptive immune system and are responsible for producing antigen-specific immunoglobulins (known as antibodies), directed against pathogenic invaders.

These long-acting antibodies were discovered by Vanderbilt University Medical Center and licensed to AstraZeneca in June 2020.

These human monoclonal antibodies were optimized by AstraZeneca with a half-life extension that triples the duration of their action compared to conventional antibodies and could provide six to 12 months of protection against Covid-19 after a single administration.

Data published in Nature in July 2020 showed that, in preclinical experiments, human monoclonal antibodies were able to block the binding of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to host cells and protect against infection in cell and animal models of the disease. . (With information from .)