AstraZeneca’s low efficacy in asymptomatic cases of the British strain of concern

Oxford researchers have observed a huge drop in the efficacy of the vaccine when it comes to asymptomatic cases of the British variant

With B117, which is already dominant in Spain, the AstraZeneca vaccine shows only 29% efficacy in asymptomatic patients

Experts in The Lancet describe it as “worrying”, due to its possible consequences for the control of the pandemic

The goal was to study the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the British variant B117. And in this case, it is the University of Oxford itself that is conducting the study. 8,534 people have participated (59% women and 78% under 55 years of age), and have taken advantage of the coexistence of variant B117 and the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the United Kingdom during the course of the study, to evaluate the efficacy against each variant separately. Their results have just been published in The Lancet.

Researchers have analyzed the viral sequences of 311 of the participants. Why? Because they tested positive for the virus more than 14 days after receiving two doses of the vaccine. And what have they seen? That the vaccine had an efficacy against symptomatic infection of 70.4% for infections caused by the B117 variant. Something that they qualify as “significant.”

They also saw that that efficacy was greater when it was the original variant of the virus. It increased to 81.5%. Both data are good, even “encouraging”, according to the experts who have analyzed their study. But there are other data that are not so.

The one that has generated concern is the huge difference seen in vaccine efficacy when it comes to asymptomatic infections (which in the covid, remember, are the vast majority):

28.9% efficiency for the B117

69.7% for the original variant

In an editorial published in The Lancet related to this study, precisely this is highlighted. “The low efficacy in preventing asymptomatic infections with the B117 variant reported by Emary and colleagues may be of concern, especially in combination with the higher viral loads observed in these vaccinates compared to vaccinates infected with other variants ”, underline the Dutch microbiologists Rogier and De Jong, from the University of Amsterdam.

Why is it worrisome? Because, as they recall in the editorial, the two desirable effects of COVID-19 vaccines are:

prevent serious diseases to reduce mortality and ease stress on health systems

prevent infection and transmission of the virus to stop the pandemic

AND the second objective, to avoid the transmission of the virus, would not be being fulfilled. At least, in this vaccine and against this variant. In this coronavirus, 80% of infections, the vast majority, are asymptomatic. And according to this study, the vaccine would hardly be effective in those cases, when it comes to B117. We must not forget, in addition, the high contagiousness of this variant.

“Most of the vaccines in use seem to retain a significant efficacy in preventing serious diseases caused by the variants emerging ”, both experts say in The Lancet. In fact, the efficacy against severe covid seen in this study is considered “a finding important for the regions where the B117 is now the dominant ”, as is the case of Spain.

But they add: “However, less attention is paid to how the prevention of infection and the spread of the virus is affected”. And that’s where the results of the study seem “worrisome” to them.

Efficacy in asymptomatic patients, key to curbing the pandemic

The fact is that all vaccines approved to date have breastfed against the British variant, providing studies to support its efficacy, to a greater or lesser extent, if the vaccinated is infected with B117. But they all refer to symptomatic covid, so it is not yet possible to know if vaccines stop the contagion, something key to curbing the pandemic. Data are lacking regarding asymptomatic patients. And those who come, now, from AstraZeneca are not good.

Because, as they warn in The Lancet editorial, “The replication of the virus in the presence of partial immunity could result in an evolution towards the escape of the immunity induced by the vaccine. Reductions in vaccine efficacy caused by circulating variants could, therefore, facilitate the appearance and spread of progressively resistant variants, especially when delaying or forgoing second doses of vaccine, with possible consequences for the control of the pandemic ”.

The now-published study builds on emerging data from a large UK trial of the AstraZeneca vaccine. It’s in phase 2-3 right now, with over 12,000 participants, followed for a year, and expected to wrap up in September. A couple of months ago, those responsible for this study already reported that the vaccine was effective against the British variant. And they announced somewhat greater efficacy than their colleagues now report. But always with data referring to symptomatic covid. The Lancet editorial closes with an appeal. “The COV002 study is ongoing. We are looking forward to knowing more data, at this time of anxiety ”.