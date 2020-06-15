The large pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca signed an agreement with the European Inclusive Vaccines Alliance to supply some 400 million doses of an experimental vaccine against COVID-19, as processes to increase production capacity are accelerated.

AP –

The alliance created by Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands to accelerate production is preparing to receive the vaccine which is on trial at Oxford University in late 2020. The agreement with AstraZeneca points out that the vaccine be accessible to other European nations that want to participate.

The cost will be financed by governments.

« This agreement will ensure that hundreds of millions of Europeans have access to vaccine from Oxford University once they are approved, « said the CEO of AstraZeneca, Pascal Soriot. « Our supply chain will start production soon and we hope that the vaccine be available widely and quickly. «

This is the most recent agreement for the production of the vaccine, although there is no certainty that it will be effective. But the need is so pressing that manufacturing continues on an increasing scale despite the risks.

The Anglo-Swedish company recently signed similar agreements with Great Britain, the United States and various organizations to manufacture 700 million doses. It is also licensed with the Indian Whey Institute to manufacture 1 billion doses.

The vaccine It was created by the Jenner Institute at Oxford University in conjunction with the Oxford Vaccine Group.

Trials with the vaccine Experimental started with healthy volunteers in April with a thousand people aged 18 to 55 in Britain. Last month a new round started with another 1,000.

Companies like Moderna and Sanofi are also quick to create and produce a vaccine against the new coronavirus, a crucial step, according to experts, for countries to mitigate quarantines and restrictions on public life.