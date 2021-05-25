AstraZeneca vaccines packaged in Mexico will arrive in Latin America

AstraZeneca Vaccines Packaged in Mexico will reach Latin American countries affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first Mexican batch will be sent to Argentina, country immersed in a regrowth which forced the Government to decree a new confinement to contain the emergence of new cases.

AstraZeneca vaccines

Mexico and Argentina are the Latin American nations that assumed responsibility for produce and package AstraZeneca vaccines against Covid-19.

The active ingredient in the vaccine is made in the plant of the biotechnology company mAbxience, in Buenos Aires.

Meanwhile, the company located in the State of Mexico, Liomont, formulates, divides and packages the doses, that is, it performs the final process.

The vaccines produced at the Liomont plant in Ocoyoacac, Edomex, have been licensed by Cofepris and will be released by AstraZeneca this week. Mexico, Argentina, Latin America and the Caribbean will be receiving them from the weekend. Good news!! – Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) May 25, 2021

The joint manufacture of the biologics of the British pharmaceutical company is supported by the Foundation Carlos Slim.

Overcome delays

The initial goal was produce the vaccine in the first trimester of 2021.

However, Liomont had to apply modifications to your packing and packaging plant to comply with the certification processes.

These situations caused a delay in the distribution of AstraZeneca vaccines.

Finally, “on the weekend Mexico will receive 800,000 (doses) and Argentina will receive the other 800,000,” confirmed the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, at the morning press conference at the National Palace.

Ebrard added that, after the first shipment, AstraZeneca vaccines packaged in national territory will begin to reach other Latin American countries.

Chronology of events

In August 2020, it was announced that Mexico and Argentina would be in charge of the production and packaging of the vaccine against Covid-19 of AstraZeneca in Latin America.

Nine months later, the shipment of the first batches is announced.

On January 4, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) authorized the AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use.

The immunizer developed together with the Oxford University It requires two doses and it is a non-replicating vector vaccine, which does not contain the live virus.

Subsequently, on January 20, the first shipment containing 5,000 liters of active substance arrived in the country, with which approximately one million doses were packaged.

Argentina returns to confinement

The South American country is in the middle of a strict confinement of nine days to combat a new wave of infections.

That country reported on Monday that it received more than 1.6 million vaccines against Covid-19 in recent days.

In addition to the AstraZeneca shipment, Argentina receives vaccines through the Covax mechanism coordinated by the World Health Organization, as well as doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

“Independence means standing up for themselves. Today’s announcement strengthens the independence of the region. Mexicans and Argentines joined forces to provide vaccines to Latin America. “ – President @alferdez 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/vUIewPtiHb – Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (@PPT_CELAC) May 25, 2021

What is Covax?

The Covax mechanism is the global vaccine access strategy launched by WHO as part of the program Covid-19 Tool Access Accelerator.

The mechanism allows low- and middle-income countries have access to vaccines against Covid-19.

Mexico, along with 144 other countries, participates in the Covax mechanism.

The agreement guarantees the acquisition of sufficient doses to immunize up to 20% of the population, which, in a vaccination regimen of two doses per patient, represent 51.5 vaccines.

(With information from Reuters and AFP)