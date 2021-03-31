AstraZeneca Vaccine Makers Develop Antibiotic-Resistant Supergonorrhea Vaccine

A bacterial vaccine against supergonorrhea is on the way, and it could be a more effective solution for treating antibiotic-resistant strains.

The same team of Oxford University scientists who worked with AstraZeneca to develop the inoculation against COVID-19 You may have a solution for the recent outbreak of more resistant gonorrhea. The vaccine to treat supergonorrhea is on the way to be developed.

Supergonorrhea vaccine: a long-term solution

This is what a gonorrhea bacteria looks like. Photo: Getty Images

After the World Health Organization alerted through its Twitter account about the outbreaks of this sexually transmitted disease, it was announced that the strain is more resistant to traditional treatments. It could be that antibiotics are no longer enough to eradicate it from the body, according to health experts who have treated cases of infection.

Potentially, such a bacterial infection could become untreatable. For this reason, the project financing to design a vaccine against supergonorrhea is on the way with $ 2 million. According to the scientists in charge of it, it is possible that the disease has been strengthened by the antibiotic abuse decanted from the pandemic.

A new horizon for sexually transmitted diseases

Photo: Getty Images

The bacteria that cause gonorrhea is Neisseria gonorrhoeae. As it is treated with antibiotics, the supergonorrhea mutation has become resistant to the generically prescribed drug: azithromycin.

The logic is simple: the more bacteria are exposed to the drugs that are used to avoid their multiplication, more they get acquainted with them, so that they can find ways to survive. Although there is still no evidence of a worrying increase in cases, it is a reality that the strain has gotten stronger.

However, it appears that a more effective treatment is on the way. Oxford scientists who collaborate with Astra-Zeneca are working to eradicate the disease at its roots, with a vaccine that protects the world population from this new strain, more reluctant to the alternatives with which the bacterium has been treated for decades. The vaccine could be in clinical trial phase, as estimated, by 2024.

