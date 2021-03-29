AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, says EMA: how to regain confidence?

WHO and EMA: AstraZeneca vaccine application is safe 5:49

London (CNN) – The European Union drug regulator concluded that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against covid-19 is safe to use after several countries in the bloc suspended its administration after reports that it could be related to blood clots .

The CEO of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Emer Cooke, said the agency had “come to a clear scientific conclusion: this is a safe and effective vaccine.”

Cooke said the group did not find that the vaccine causes clotting. Although he added that he could not definitively rule out the link to a rare blood clotting disorder, of which seven cases of several million doses administered have been reported. But Cooke said the benefits of using the vaccine outweigh the risk.

The committee “concluded that the vaccine is not related to an overall increased risk of thromboembolic events or blood clots,” Cooke said.

The agency’s decision comes after more than a dozen European countries stopped using the vaccine, citing reports of a handful of patients across Europe developing clots after being inoculated.

How to get people to trust the vaccine again?

Most countries said they would wait for the green light from the EMA before resuming the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine. However, concerns remain about the impact these suspensions will have on vaccine skepticism across the continent.

“I want to reiterate that our scientific position is as follows: this vaccine is a safe and effective option to protect citizens against covid-19,” Cooke said at a press conference on Thursday.

‘It has been shown to be at least 60% effective in clinical trials and prevention of coronavirus disease. And in fact, the real-world evidence suggests that the efficacy could be even greater than that. ‘

The group said it recommended raising awareness of reports of blood clots so they could be further analyzed. But they said those reports were rare and that more than 7 million people have received the vaccine in the European Union.

Virtually all of Western Europe temporarily stopped administering the vaccine in recent days. Even amid a third wave of coronavirus infections in the region, after a small number of clot reports emerged.

The death of a person in Austria, a woman in Denmark and a third patient in Norway led to the suspensions. But the decisions were criticized by much of the medical community, and other countries continued to support the use of the vaccine, including the United Kingdom, which has distributed more than 11 million doses of AstraZeneca so far.

In the EU, leaders will now grapple with the question of how to rebuild trust in the AstraZeneca vaccine that has been lost over the past week. The launch of the injection by the block has hit from one hurdle to another since it was approved for use in January. Additionally, governments have had difficulty securing limited supplies of the vaccine while casting doubts on its efficacy and safety.

Italy, France, Spain, Germany, Cyprus and the Netherlands announced plans to resume AstraZeneca vaccines this Friday. And other countries are expected to follow. Milan’s largest vaccine center told CNN it would book additional appointments in an attempt to make up for deficiencies in recent days.

Ireland’s prime minister had previously told CNN that he hoped his country would be able to “catch up pretty quickly” once the vaccination program resumed.

But experts fear the damage has already been done. In France, an Elabe survey this week showed that only 22% of the population now trust the AstraZeneca vaccine. Remi Salomon, a senior French hospital official, told BFM TV on Thursday that “people are being too cautious” in the country. He also mentioned that he feared that “people would not interpret” suspensions “in the right way.”

“A scare like this has the potential to raise questions about vaccines,” Michael Head, principal investigator in Global Health at the University of Southampton in Britain, told CNN earlier this week. ‘These vaccines are to protect against a pandemic virus. There is an urgency in vaccination.

Countries Prepare to Resume Administration of AstraZeneca Vaccine

The EMA did not explicitly recommend that countries resume implementation of the vaccine. Although the majority indicated that they would if the agency reached this conclusion.

But Cooke pointed out during Thursday’s press conference that “many member states are waiting for this result.” In that sense, he added that the conclusions would allow these countries to “make informed decisions.”

And in some European countries, the clamor to make up for lost time began immediately.

“We must resume vaccination as soon as possible,” Michel Chassang, French GP and president of the Confederation of French Medical Unions, told BFM after the EMA announcement.

“The only way to stop the circulation of this virus is precisely to make sure that people are vaccinated,” he said. He also admitted that the potential loss of confidence in the vaccine could hamper those efforts. “It will not be easy, we will swim against the current, because this vaccine (has) now bad press … and even from the beginning,” he said.

The deployment of the AstraZeneca vaccine on the continent has been plagued by myriad problems. Several countries questioned its effectiveness for older people last month, before later concluding that it was.

The EU has also been involved in a tug of war over limited supplies, after AstraZeneca said it could not deliver the full amount of supplies promised. Italy blocked exports of the injection to Australia just days before suspending administration of the vaccine.

Italy was the first country to announce that it would restart vaccines after the EMA briefing. “The reasons behind the preventive ban on the use of vaccine batches, issued on March 15, 2021, no longer exist,” its regulatory agency said.

In the UK, which is far ahead of the European bloc in dosing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would receive the AstraZeneca vaccine himself on Friday. And he noted that the EMA’s verdict was “very important to our European friends.”

“The Oxford vaccine is safe and the Pfizer vaccine is safe. What is not safe is to get COVID-19, “he added. “People should continue to receive their vaccination when requested.”

Shortly before the EMA’s announcement, the UK regulatory agency ruled that “the available evidence does not suggest” that the vaccine caused clotting. In that sense, he indicated that he will continue to review five reports of blood clots in the country, of the more than 11 million vaccinated.

“There is no evidence that blood clots in veins are occurring more than would be expected in the absence of vaccination, for any of the vaccines,” said MHRA Executive Director June Raine, referring to the Pfizer vaccine that also it is administered in the UK.

AstraZeneca itself has repeatedly insisted that its product is safe.