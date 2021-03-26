AstraZeneca, the lynching in which we all collaborate

Health personnel supplying a vaccine. (Creative Commons image – credit: Christian Emmer).

Many people do not want to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca, it is a fact. Why? I do not doubt that those responsible for the brand have involuntarily helped, after all, the vaccine developed by Oxford and the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company carries a halo of “jinx” almost from the beginning of the vaccination campaigns. But when you talk about jinx, you enter the realm of superstitions, of the metaphysical, of intuitions. So let’s put this fact on hold for a moment.

Now let’s review another fact, in this case irrefutable and scientific, and therefore that prompts us to react. The coronavirus has become a huge health problem on a global scale. At this time and according to official figures in the world 2,750,000 people have died. Surely the figure is far below reality, in view of the data derived from excess mortality, but let’s take it for granted.

Now let’s move on to more rigorous, objective facts. The AstraZeneca vaccine reduces the potential for COVID transmission by 67% after the first dose, and its efficacy rises to 82.4% after the second dose (if both are 12 weeks apart).

Let’s go on. Until now nothing indicates that the vaccine is dangerous, or that the rare deaths that are being investigated due to venous sinus thrombosis of the brain, are a consequence of the administration of the vaccine. However, the case is still under study and the EMA has not ruled definitively.

Comparison of confidence in the three vaccines approved in Europe after the thrombus crisis. (Image seen on Chartipedia).

Despite public mistrust of the brand, which can be clearly seen in the graph above, most European countries have vaccinated with AstraZeneca again. Yesterday the campaign was restarted in our country, good news that has been achieved despite the lynching to which AstraZeneca has been subjected.

And all for one huge sequence of miscommunication coming from everywhere. I speak of erroneous messages thrown by politicians, the media, regulatory bodies and yes, also by the pharmaceutical company itself. In fact, we have just seen how a US control body has warned that the studies with which the brand seeks to obtain approval from the FDA include outdated data.

The popular Spanish proverb has a wonderful phrase for these cases: “they all killed her and she died alone.” And it’s a real shame because now it’s time to resurrect her, and it will cost a world. Figures indicate that distrust of AstraZeneca vial safety has grown among Europeans from 25% to 52% in a single month.

And as we know, safety is a central aspect of vaccination programs. When a country discovers a signal that may affect vaccine safety, it faces a big dilemma: suspend the program while a possible cause-effect relationship is investigated (which is what many countries, including Spain, have done as a result of the thrombus alert) or continue vaccinating the population amid fears of potential harm.

It is not something that we can hold in the face of our leaders, whenever uncertainty makes its appearance, those responsible for making decisions are more inclined to accept damages by omission (not vaccinate) than damages by commission (vaccinate).

It is what is known as omission bias, and in psychology it is usually explained precisely with the dilemma of the father who must decide whether to vaccinate his children or not. Imagine a fatal disease that affects one in 100 children. There is a vaccine that reduces to 0% the probability that the child will die, although at the same time, there is a 0.5% probability that the vaccine will cause serious problems in the child, and that he will die due to these adverse effects. Would you vaccinate your child yes or no? Studies show that almost 50% of the parents surveyed prefer not to vaccinate their child, even if that means accepting that the probability that they will die will be 1% instead of 0.5% if they were vaccinated.

The reason for this illogical decision is easily explained, there are parents who would not forgive themselves if their child died from the vaccine, because the decision to get it was made by them. On the contrary, if the child dies from the disease, they can always blame nature.

While a good part of Europeans sinned by omission, the English opted for the commission (or action) and the result is that today in Spain only 5% of the population has received the complete guideline, and slightly more than 9% have received the minus one dose. In the United Kingdom, on the other hand, 42.99% of the population has received at least one dose, including Boris johnson, who by the way decided to get vaccinated with AstraZeneca to set an example. Don’t you have to do something similar Pedro?

Indeed, perhaps governments and even the EMA have been overzealous. Maybe The media have also done too much incidence on the possible drawbacks, omitting or underestimating the tangible and real benefits. In such a serious matter and with so many lives at stake, surely we should all have been much more careful, because one wrong step – now we see it – can have disastrous consequences.

This is how some countries have vaccinated so far. (Image credit chartipedia).

The fourth wave is beating down on us, and yet many people have decided to reject AstraZeneca vials and wait for the health authorities to provide an alternative. An error that, contrary to what we have seen in the example of the omission bias (in which the percentage differences faced by the father in his dilemma were minuscule) confronts us with a gigantic probabilistic imbalance.

Before getting vaccinated, the chances of getting infected depend on the level of security you assume in your protection, but also on the security provided by the people with whom you have a relationship, the latter data on which you have no control.

If you become infected, the probability of dying will depend on many factors, among which age stands out. During the first wave, for example, 62% of patients over 80 years old died. That variable, your age, it is also beyond your control.

There is something instead that depends on you, and that can define your probability of survival. It’s called a vaccine, and yes, AstraZeneca can make it so that if you are unlucky enough to get infected, you can asymptomatically overcome covid without endangering your life. I have already mentioned the effectiveness before, but I repeat it: 82.4% after the second dose.

We are not perfect, and the communication errors that we have seen in this whole matter make it clear. But in this matter we must try not to make mistakes and use common sense. Do you remember the turns you gave to everything when you had to ask for your first mortgage? Well, the time has come for you to act exactly the same again. Get carried away by math and choose the best interest.

We have quite a problem with the lack of available doses.

