June 8, 2020 | 9:40 am

British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca’s shares hit their lowest level since the close of May 1, amid doubts about a possible merger with Gilead Sciences.

At 9:00 a.m. (Mexico time), AstraZeneca shares fall 3.43% on the New York Stock Exchange and sell for $ 52.16.

In contrast, Gilead’s shares advanced 1.84% to $ 78.16, its best level since May 11.

Since the beginning of the year, the market value of AstraZeneca has increased 6.3%, while that of Gilead has shot up 18.3%.

On Sunday, Bloomberg reported that AstraZeneca approached its US rival for a possible merger that, if it happens, could create one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

The sum of the two groups would reach a record value of more than 200,000 million dollars and would be the most important merger in the history of the pharmaceutical sector, thereby exceeding the value of Merck and Pfizer.

However, analysts consider that the possible merger lacks logic, since the companies have “very different strategies and production processes,” said Swiss investment bank UBS.

Two sources consulted by . questioned the logic of a deal, warning that Gilead’s remdesivir treatment for COVID-19 patients is insufficient to justify seeking a multi-million dollar union, which would detract from AstraZeneca’s work in developing a vaccine.

Due to the poor strategic foundation of the merger, there may be political objections to the deal in the United States and the United Kingdom, said Peter Welford, an analyst at Jefferies.

According to Bloomberg, the companies are not in a formal discussion of the deal, but Gilead is evaluating the situation with advisers.

AstraZeneca contacted Gilead last month, but the US firm was not interested in joining another large pharmaceutical company.

The company has accelerated its efforts in developing a coronavirus vaccine, which until Monday has infected more than 7 million people globally, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Last week AstraZeneca doubled its manufacturing capacity to 2 billion doses after a series of deals involving billionaires Bill Gates and guaranteeing early supply to countries with a high poverty rate.

With information from . and .