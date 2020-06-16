If the merger, valued at $ 236 billion, was made, it would be the most important in the history of the pharmaceutical sector, according to Bloomberg.

..- The British pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca has raised with its US rival Gilead Sciences the possibility of carrying out a mega-merger of two of the laboratories that are leading the investigations against COVID-19, reported the financial agency Bloomberg.

AstraZeneca contacted Gilead last month, the agency said Sunday night, citing sources close to the dossier that the two companies have not yet entered into formal negotiations.

The British group, contacted by ., had not reacted to the news on Monday morning.

A Gilead antiviral drug, remdesivir, has been shown to help severely ill coronavirus patients, while AstraZeneca is conducting clinical trials with the University of Oxford for a promising COVID-19 vaccine that they hope to have ready by September.

According to Bloomberg, the sum of the two groups would reach a record value of $ 236 billion based on the companies’ closing valuations on Friday.

If carried out, it would be the most important merger in the history of the pharmaceutical sector.

AstraZeneca shares fell 2.69% on Monday on the London Stock Exchange, while Gilead Sciences shares rose 0.35% on Wall Street.

