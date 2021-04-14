AstraZeneca, Janssen… What is a vaccine based on an adenovirus as a viral vector?

Up to 12 approved or trial vaccines use the adenovirus technique as the viral vector

Many companies have applied the adenovirus vaccine technique tested with other infections to covid

Both the vaccine Janssen like the AstraZeneca, both affected by extremely rare cases of thrombi, are based on the technology of adenovirus as a viral vector. They are not the only ones. In total, there are twelve of this type in the testing phase or approved, according to the World Health Organization database.

Adenovirus vaccines are also Russian Sputnik and the china of CanSino Biologics. They differ from traditional vaccines. They are all genetic vaccines, but the technique is different from that used by messenger RNA vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech Y Modern. Here’s how adenovirus vaccines work:

What is an adenovirus?

Human adenoviruses are a group of more than 50 viruses that cause mild respiratory illnesses such as the common cold. They began to be identified in the 1950s in the United States when investigating massive infections in military recruits. The origin of the name is that initially the virus was isolated from the adenoid tissue of the throat – together with the tonsils – which is part of the lymphatic system.

What is a viral vector vaccine?

Instead of using an attenuated or inactivated version of the virus to be fought – as traditional vaccines do – viral vector vaccines use a harmless virus as a ‘vehicle’ to introduce only a fragment of the dangerous virus into the body. In this way, the aim is to ‘trick’ the body and induce its immune response to the new pathogen.

How does the adenovirus vaccine work?

The adenovirus is modified so that it does not replicate and a SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus gene is inserted into it. In this case, the instructions for the cell to make the famous S protein, the spike or spike of the coronavirus. Once detected, the immune system responds. In this way, defenses are created without suffering the actual infection of the coronavirus and all its consequences, including death.

What is the history of these vaccines?

Adenovirus vaccines have been studied since the 1980s against other infectious diseases such as HIV, Zika virus, malaria or MERS, but before the pandemic, only one such vaccine had been marketed and it was not intended for humans. , but to rabies in wild animals. In July 2020, Europe approved a Johnson & Johnson adenovirus vaccine against Ebola. Another previous experience, a vaccine against the AIDS virus, failed.

Why are there so many adenovirus vaccines?

Before the arrival of covid, adenovirus technology as a viral vector was already in vogue because they induce a robust immune response, both humoral (antibodies) and cellular. But there was another reason to bet on this vaccine if a rapid response to the pandemic was sought. Both China’s CanSino, the University of Oxford (which gave its vaccine to AstraZeneca) and Johnson & Johnson had long been working on their own adenovirus platforms for other infections. They took advantage of previous experience to modify their adenoviruses and target them against the new pathogen in the shortest possible time.

What are the risks?

Extremely rare cases of thrombi have appeared that were not detected in trials that were conducted ‘only’ with tens of thousands of people. Vaccines of this type have never been administered to millions of people as has been the case since December. The cases seen so far are 222 out of 34 million AstraZeneca doses and 6 out of nearly seven million Johnson & Johnson (Janssen in Europe) vaccines. Johnson & Johnson has halted distribution of the vaccine while the investigation clears up. AstraZeneca continues to be administered because the benefits far outweigh the risks, according to the European Medicines Agency.

Have bugs been detected before?

Yes, but generally quite innocuous. Because coronaviruses are so common, many people could have pre-existing immunity having been infected with some type of coronavirus in their lifetime. In that case, the vaccine could be ineffective in these people because the adenovirus-vector was destroyed by the antibodies before leaving its “genetic message” in the cell. This was one of the reasons for the failure of the AIDS vaccine.

That is why researchers have tried to use a rare adenovirus in humans, adenovirus 26 (Ad26) in the Janssen vaccine, Ad26 and Bd5 in each of the doses of the Russian Sputnik and the Ad5, which is more frequent in humans, in the CanSino vaccine. To avoid any hint of pre-existing immunity, AstraZeneca used Oxford University technology based on an adenovirus that does not infect humans, but chimpanzees, the Chimpanzee Adenovirus Oxford 1 or ChAdOx1.