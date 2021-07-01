in Business

AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Protects 94% Against Death in Over 65s: Public Health England

LONDON, Jul 1 (.) – Two doses of the Oxford / AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine provide an estimated 94% protection against death from the disease in those over 65, Public Health England reported Thursday, in a weekly global data surveillance report.

PHE said that most of the data was obtained in a period when the Alpha variant was still dominant, and did not provide a specific estimate of the protection against death that the vaccine offered against the Delta variant.

(Report by Alistair Smout. Edited in Spanish by José Muñoz and Javier Leira)

