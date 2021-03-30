AstraZeneca changes the name of its vaccine after the reputation crisis

Following the reputational crisis for potential blood clots and the hidden dose scandal in Italy, AstraZeneca has decided to rename its vaccine. The pharmacist, after the seen good from the European Medicines Agency, you will modify your trademark.

From now on, the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is branded COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, will be renamed Vaxzevria. It will not change any other aspect of it, since all the changes, as well as the reduction of its effectiveness, have already been made weeks ago.

The name change by Vaxzevria It comes just as the drugmaker’s business reputation is at its worst. It also coincides with Canada’s call to stop providing this vaccine for those under 55 years of age, a few weeks after the EU recommended its use again.

However, both AstrZeneca and the European Union itself have been arguing that the vaccine is safe. Even in some regional areas of the EU, as well as in some Autonomous Communities of Spain, It will also be supplied up to 65 yearss.

In fact, EU investigations into the case of thrombi have concluded that it is still totally safe. According to El Confidencial, a group of researchers have shed a little more light in this regard.

These investigators believe that the thrombotic episodes that have overshadowed the name of the AstraZeneca vaccine are due to a combination of several factors. On the one hand the unusual appearance of symptoms. On the other hand, it could be due to a rare bleeding disorder, similar to another generated after the administration of heparin.

With this move, the company hopes to put a bit of a brake on this reputational crisis that has already settled within public opinion. While lAuthorities continue to insist on the validity and safety of vaccinesIt will be difficult, even with the scarcity, for this episode to be forgotten.

And with the vaccination campaign underway, very slowly in the European Union, it could represent another obstacle in the confidence of the population. Especially when most of the news regarding side effects that have made headlines has been about the AstraZeneca vaccine; hereinafter, Vaxzevria.

